Dota 2 7.20: Biggest Winners

Soham Narendra Rane
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
43   //    21 Nov 2018, 13:34 IST

Dota 2 has a new update
Dota 2 has a new update

Dota 2, Valve's uber-popular MOBA is in the headlines again, this time with a rather extensive and large patch to the game. Keeping in vogue with the currents circling the community, we have picked three top winners of this patch who we believe are set to be the norm of the game for quite some time to come.

Alongside the new items and a massive change in the map, we also have our nerfs and buffs to the heroes. It is time to dig deep and see where they stand.

3 - Luna

Lunar Blessing now provides +8/14/20/26 Primary Attribute bonus as the aura bonus, rather than bonus damage.

Riding at the third position with her Nova, the moon rider, Luna, is third in our list of biggest winners. It isn't very apparent for some as to why Luna has specifically profited with the changes because of which she is now with the third highest win rate in the game. One needs to take a look at her change.

It is hard to believe, but it is solely over the back of one change in the patch notes that has led to a sea change in the way we see Luna. Whether IceFrog nerfs her new passive now is something to look out for.

Image result for dota 2 slark

2 - Slark

"A hero dying with Essence Shift debuff on them causes Slark to permanently steal 1 Agility."

This one patch note has done wonders to bring Slark to the forefront of the hero pool. Slark seems to have taken a leaf out from Silencer's book and has brought about this change to himself.

Now with Pounce applying the new mechanic leash, supports are going to have a hard time once Slark starts to peak with Silver Blade around the early mid-game. Keep in mind that we cannot use teleport scroll and mobility based items.

However, heroes can use Force Staff to exit the leash, but it is time-consuming to get that item. By then, Slark would've done his tricks.

1 - Meepo

"Replaced Geostrike with Ransack. Each attack steals 8/12/16/20 health from your enemy heroes (and 4/6/8/10 from creeps) and heals all Meepos by the same amount."

When 7.20 came out, people went bananas over the new changes that Meepo the Geomancer received. The hero soon skyrocketed in picks and win rate and many thought that the hero's time has now arrived.

With the arrival of 7.20b, a plethora of nerfs may delay his time by a few more days or weeks. Nevertheless, one can certainly expect a lot more Meepo to be picked up.

Soham Narendra Rane
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
I write about games and stuff.
