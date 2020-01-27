Dota 2: A quick overview of Dota 2 Patch Update 7.24
Published 27 Jan 2020, 18:15 IST
DreamLeague Season 13 Major featuring a massive prize pool of $1,000,000 USD has wrapped up and Team Secret was crowned as the overall champion. Just after two days of the competitive scene, Valve released its 7.24 patch for Dota 2. The new update brings a number of new additions into the game which also includes several buffs and nerfs to the heroes.
Here's a quick overview of some of the major changes unveiled in Dota 2 7.24 patch update.
Dota 2 Patch Notes of Gameplay Update 7.24
General
- Heroes now have a dedicated neutral items slot. A maximum of one neutral item can be equipped on your hero
- Backpack slot count reduced from 4 to 3
- Ancients neutral drop rates are 3x higher
- Removed Shrines
- Removed all GPM talents
- Added Void Spirit and Snapfire to Captain's Mode
- Hero respawn time increased from 6/8/10/14/16 for level 1-5 to 12/15/18/21/24
Items
- Ironwood Tree will now drop the full item rather than a recipe
- Arcane Ring Intelligence increased from +8 to +10
- Keen Optic Mana regen increased from 1 to 1.25
- Dragon Scale Afterburn damage increased from 12 to 18
Heroes
- Abbadon base damage reduced by 2
- Alchemist strength gain increased from 2.4 to 2.7
- Axe movement speed increased by 5
- Bounty Hunter base armor increased by 1
- Death Prophet base armor increased by 1
- Death Prophet base armor increased by 1
