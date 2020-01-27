Dota 2: A quick overview of Dota 2 Patch Update 7.24

DreamLeague Season 13 Major featuring a massive prize pool of $1,000,000 USD has wrapped up and Team Secret was crowned as the overall champion. Just after two days of the competitive scene, Valve released its 7.24 patch for Dota 2. The new update brings a number of new additions into the game which also includes several buffs and nerfs to the heroes.

The 7.24 Gameplay Update has been released https://t.co/5XeISzVhuu — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) January 26, 2020

Here's a quick overview of some of the major changes unveiled in Dota 2 7.24 patch update.

Dota 2 Patch Notes of Gameplay Update 7.24

General

Heroes now have a dedicated neutral items slot. A maximum of one neutral item can be equipped on your hero

Backpack slot count reduced from 4 to 3

Ancients neutral drop rates are 3x higher

Removed Shrines

Removed all GPM talents

Added Void Spirit and Snapfire to Captain's Mode

Hero respawn time increased from 6/8/10/14/16 for level 1-5 to 12/15/18/21/24

Items

Ironwood Tree will now drop the full item rather than a recipe

Arcane Ring Intelligence increased from +8 to +10

Keen Optic Mana regen increased from 1 to 1.25

Dragon Scale Afterburn damage increased from 12 to 18

Heroes

Abbadon base damage reduced by 2

Alchemist strength gain increased from 2.4 to 2.7

Axe movement speed increased by 5

Bounty Hunter base armor increased by 1

Death Prophet base armor increased by 1

All the above patch notes have been sourced from Dota 2 official blog. To read the full patch notes, Click here