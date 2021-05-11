Dota 2 Battle Pass 2021: Top 5 predictions for the upcoming in-game event

The Battle Pass of The International 10 was the first Battle Pass in Dota 2 history to feature three skins of the Arcana rarity. It was also one of the most interactive Battle Pass

Valve will usually release the battlepass around early to mid-May, which is also when they gain substantially higher revenue.

Here are the top 5 predictions for the upcoming Battle Pass :-

Top 5 predictions for the upcoming Battle Pass of Dota 2

#5 Dragon Knight/ Mirana Cosmetics

Dota 2 recently got its own anime starring Davion, the Dragon Knight and Mirana, the Princess of the Moon. Since Battle Pass is right around the corner, the community has a new favorite speculation regarding some new Dragon Knight and Mirana cosmetics.

#4 Faceless Void Arcana

The last battlepass had the Windranger Arcana, which came second in the Arcana poll.

Last year's Arcana poll had Faceless Void in second position, with Spectre winning the vote.Thus, people expect their favorite time-walking hard carry to get an Arcana this year.

#3 Collector's items

Collector's cache is the source of most of the prestige items in Dota 2.

They give some of the best looking skins of Dota 2 , and also some collectibles, like emblems, or couriers.

This year's battlepass is rumored to have an Aegis of the Champions collectible as a battlepass reward at level 1000 and a collectible Baby Roshan as a level 2000 reward in the Battlepass.

#2 Spectre Arcana

Spectre is one of the most feared late game carries in Dota 2, paralleled only by the few heroes like Terrorblade or Anti-Mage.

During last year's Arcana vote, Spectre came out on top against every other hero and emerged as the winner of the poll, thus ensuring the release of her Arcana.

Usually the winner gets the skin before the battlepass, but since battlepass season is almost here and there is no sign of a Spectre Arcana yet, the community can only expect to see it in the upcoming battlepass.

#1 Greeviling

Last year's battlepass had Aghanim's Labyrinth, the event that accompanied it. This year's event is probably going to be Greevilings.

A leak on Reddit suggested the addition of a game mode in Dota 2 called Greevilings. But the post had very few details attached to it. Fans and players will have to wait to know exactly how this will play out.

To read more about Greevilings, click here.