Dota 2: Community reacts to tussle between OG and Alliance at DPC Season 2

The Dota 2 community has been divided since Johan "N0tail" Sundstein tweeted about Alliance's vlog.
Alliance coach Peter "ppd" Dager could be heard clearly warning the team about not paying enough attention to defending their base against Brame. Incidents of a coach providing additional insight to a team in the middle of a match can have various kinds of impact on the game and the players' mentality.
Similarly, when Alliance heard their coach's advice, the team headed back to its base, which wasn't part of their plan while invading Brame's jungle. Ppd was also heard making some calls that seemed to help them.
Despite his calls, Alliance lost the series 2-1 to Brame, thus ending their unbeaten run in the Western European Region of the DPC Season 2.
Did Alliance actually cheat in an official Dota 2 Pro Circuit League match?
Despite being seemingly unfair and being in violation of the Sporting Spirit of Dota 2, Alliance technically did not cheat.
Traditionally, coaches have not been a part of Dota 2 outside its drafting phase.
The captain of OG, N0tail, multiple major winner and two-time The International (TI) champion, took to Twitter to criticize Alliance for the same.
N0tail called upon fellow Dota 2 giants of the EU region and said that he would blindly trust them for not using unfair means to win a game of Dota 2 in any case.
How the Dota 2 community responded
The community has been divided as one half is all for blindly following rules.
They have claimed that Alliance has done nothing wrong, as it is nowhere mentioned in the rulebook that coaches cannot be present.
Many also bombarded N0tail's tweet with comments directly or indirectly taking a dig at OG's recent dismal performances and failure to qualify for the previous Major.
The other half has supported n0tail, as they believe that Dota 2 is all about sportsmanship and honor.
It is a 5-man game, and having a coach is an unfair advantage, as it makes it a 6v5 match-up. So, Alliance's antics were not taken too well by some Dota 2 fans.
While Alliance has kept quiet about the entire matter after N0tail's outburst on Twitter, their players have not.
Nikolay "Nikobaby" Nikolov, the carry player for Alliance, has actively engaged with N0tail in his tweet, where he said he was all for the rules.
Linus "Limmp" Blomdin, their mid-lane player, also took to Twitter to voice his opinion publicly.
The controversy overshadowed the announcement of The International 10, the biggest tournament in esports history, with a 40 million dollar prize pool.
TI 10 is set to have the highest prize pool in the history of esports and is scheduled to begin on August 5.