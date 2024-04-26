Dota 2 Crownfall: Act I The Markets of Midgate Guide

In Dota 2 Crownfall Act I, The Markets of Midgate, players will find three side quests and a main quest on the overworld map. Tokens run the progression system as you must use them to unlock paths. The map features 11 Encounters (mixing lore and Token-based interactions), 25 Store Tokens, 21 Candy Sacks, five Treasures, and 23 Emoticons, Sprays, and Loading Screens. Additionally, there are three style unlocks for the Wyrdwing Exalation Invoker bundle.

This article provides a comprehensive guide to the Markets of Midgate map, catapulting players to the finish line before the debut of Act II, The Deserts of Druud.

A Definitive Dota 2 Crownfall Act I Guide

Overview of Dota 2 Crownfall Act I

Act I, The Markets of Midgate, will be displayed on the main menu. Select its portrait to open the overworld map. To complete Dota 2 Crownfall Act I, earn Tokens by playing pubs with your quest heroes and spend them to unlock new routes on the overworld map.

Each Dota 2 hero features three Tokens. Winning Turbo matches rewards you with two Tokens, but losses grant none. In contrast, winning normal pub matches grants all Tokens; even a loss will grant you one. For further details on Tokens and their respective heroes, check out our Crownfall Tokens guide.

Encounters in Main and Side Quests

Collect Candies, Tokens, Emoticons, and more in the first act (Image via Valve)

A Pair of Dangerous Eyes: Claim one Token from Threebeard The Hermit

Token Trader: Trade existing Tokens with Dolfrat The Wizard

Candyworks Caravan: Spend Candy to purchase bundles, couriers, treasures, and more.

Fishing With Tidehunter: Participate in a fishing mini-game with Tidehunter to earn points in return for Tokens.

Fadho the First-Time Snake Charmer: Claim Tokens from the Snake Charmer daily.

Future Site of Scree'Auk Temple: Offer Tokens to earn rewards such as Candies and Rerolls.

A Pair of Dangerous Eyes: You'll receive three Tokens.

An Always-Closed Candlemaker's Shop: Related to Act II, as of now, Vengeful Spirit and co. will be asked to leave when entered.

Pathfinder Quest - Divided They Fall

The Pecking Post - Save one hero to earn three Tokens.

Pathfinder Quest - The Missing Smith

A Mysterious-Looking Vendor - Trade Tokens with the Mysterious Vendor to earn more.

Token Management in Dota 2 Crownfall Act I The Markets of Midgate

Use Candies to redeem free bundles, immortals, arcanas, and more (Image via Valve)

Play and try to win games to earn a respectable sum of Tokens. Furthermore, if you are going to grind, avoid turbo mode, as a loss in this mode is a waste of time.

Don't trade with the Token Trader as it will deplete your Token inventory quickly. You have a lot of time to finish the main and side quests, so avoid contacting the Token Trader unless it's an emergency.

Don't spend Candies on normal bundles, voicelines, treasures, and couriers in the Candyworks Caravan. Only spend them on arcanas and immortal treasures.

Backdrop of Dota 2 Crownfall Act I The Markets of Midgate

Vengeful Spirit's lore is finally at its climax as the princess, along with Skywrath Mage and Scree'auk, fights to reclaim the Eyrie throne from Queen Imperia, her sister and usurper. Shen's redemption journey starts in Act I, The Markets of Midgate.

You can learn about the lore whenever you progress on the overworld map. For an in-depth exploration of the lore and canons, check out our Ascension Day comic breakdown.