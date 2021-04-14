Dota 2 developer provides an update on in-game optimization

A Dota 2 developer recently answered a fan who had reached out to the Dota 2 developers team with regard to the long-time problem of an un-optimized gameplay.

Here's everything the developers had to say about the recent developments.

What Reddit says about Dota 2 optimization

Someone on Reddit said that the crazy thing about dota 2 is that everyone is always criticizing the dota 2 team because it feels like the players are left to wonder if anything is being done on the game.

Every single time they post or communicate, the fans immediately love this game more, and have way more appreciation about the team that works on it, and they feel like an idiot for doubting them.

People hope that they would communicate more often, even if it’s casual information about stat tracking, things they’ve done in the past, it really makes a difference in how this game is perceived and is felt more heartfelt and that there exist some human beings in the world of MOBA.

There have also been complaints regarding different lags and in-game stutters that have been addressed by the developers, and some people of reddit on r/dota2 provided certain solutions to it in that same thread.

Other optimization issues

Dota 2 players have long complained about FPS drop issues during certain spellcasts, like Shadow Fiend's Requiem of Souls or Tinker's March of the Machines which bring some extra units on screen. The good people of Reddit have thought of solving the problem on their own, and some of them have managed to do so as well.

People have also addressed issues which led to overheating of the Central Processing Unit of the device, and they have been suggested to clean up the fans and replace the thermal paste.

In one particular thread on Reddit, a particular video from YouTube was referenced to where the author claimed that he is not "Selling out" and that it helped.

Here is the original video that was referenced to in the thread.