Dota 2 ESL India LAN Finale - Winter Season

Dota 2

DOTA 2 is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game developed and published by Valve. The game is a sequel to Defense of the Ancients (DOTA), a community-created mod for Blizzard Entertainment’s Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos and its expansion pack, The Frozen Throne.

A DOTA 2 match is played between two teams of five players, with each team occupying and defending their own separate base on the map. Each player independently controls a powerful character, known as a “hero,” who has unique abilities. A team wins by being the first to destroy the other team’s “Ancient”, a large structure located within their base.

Dota 2 is on the rise in the gaming community because of its uniqueness and strategical combat. Also it is one of the most played game on steam.Therefore, getting introduced into the Esports League. Another reason for its high player count is the diversity in the battlefield. You can combat with multiple heroes. Also the game is totally free to play and all the heroes and collectible can be achieved without paying a penny.

People enjoy playing games where there is no bias between Free To Play and Pay to Play.

In 2019 it peaked over 1 million concurrent players in the month of March.

With the number of monthly active users of DOTA 2 regularly exceeding 11 million, DOTA 2 was the second most played game on Steam in 2018, beaten only by PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds in terms of peak number of concurrent players and hourly average number of players.

You can view all the Statistics on Statista

The ESL India LAN FInale

Due to its popularity Dota was introduced into ESL India and multiple tournaments of DOTA 2 are being held every year in India.

The ESL India LAN Finale began on the 31st of January and came to a close on the 2nd of February. The top 4 teams from the winter finale i.e. the second stage of the winter season qualified for the LAN finale.

They are :-

Avengers ROG Titans U Mumba Esports Whoops!

Additional information :-

Game Mode: Best of three

Mode: Captains Mode

Game Version: Tournament.

The Semifinals:-

Two semifinals were played, the winner of each of the semifinals moved into the finals.

Avengers vs U Mumba Esports ROG Titans vs Whoops!

Avengers and Whoops! were the respective winners of each of the semifinals.

Finals:-

The finals will be played on the 2nd of February.

The match will be between Avengers and Whoops!

Rosters:-

The rosters of each of the teams are as follows:-

Avengers

A35 DragonSlayer Emiya Sahil12340 Sanity ShRO_omS Swifty

ROG Titans

haunter KaEL Panipuri Pilot Velocity Worldfav450

U Mumba Esports

Acrid Deepu Patil ErroRr FireAGun Invincible Shondy The_Pro_Kid

Whoops!

Akshay LJSL Negi NO_Chanc3 ParasiteTM ZeDisBuGG