Dota 2: ESL One Germany 2020 Round 4 recap

The 16 teams at the ongoing Dota 2 tournament, ESL One Germany, which is being conducted on the Luxembourg server, went through the fourth round of matches in the group stage on the 17th and 18th of October.

Round 4 of the group stage lasted for two days, with six best-of-three series being played. Some of the most anticipated ties from this round included Ninjas in Pyjamas' win over HellRaisers and Liquid's victory against 5men, with both the ties ending in a 2-0 result for the victors.

The other exciting series in the competition included OG picking up a comfortable 2-0 victory against Yellow Submarine while Team Nigma whitewashed the series against Winstrike Team 2-0.

Dota 2: ESL One Germany Fourth round recap

The results from the fourth round of the Dota 2 ESL One Germany 2020 Championships are as follows:

OG - 2-0 win against Yellow Submarine

Team Nigma - 2-0 win against Winstrike Team

Team Liquid - 2-0 win against 5men

mudgolems - 2-0 win against Natus Vincere

Vikin.GG - 2-0 win against Cyber Legacy

Ninjas in Pyjamas - 2-0 win against HellRaisers

All the matches from the 4th round ended in a 2-0 result as we head into the final round of the group stage on 20th October.

6 teams still hang in the balance for a spot in the upper bracket as the top 5 teams have already been finalized.

The matches for the final round of the Dota 2 ESL One Germany 2020 Championships are as follows:

5men taking on Team Nigma

Natus Vincere taking on Yellow Submarine

Vikin.GG taking on Ninjas in Pyjamas

With a mouth-watering line-up of fixtures ahead, the third round of the ESL One Germany Dota 2 championships couldn't get any better as we head towards the knockout stage.

The teams that have already qualified for the upper brackets are:

Alliance

Team Secret

mudgolems

OG

Team Liquid

The teams that have already been disqualified from ESL One Germany 2020 are:

Cyber Legacy

HellRaisers

Winstrike Team

EXTREMUM

Tempo Esports

The final of the Intel-powered ESL One Germany Dota 2 Championships is scheduled to take place on 1st November 2020 with an overall prize pool of $400,000.