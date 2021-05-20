Dota 2 esports: Twitter banter between OG and Team Secret leaves Ceb and Midormeepo engaged in a personal feud

The Dota 2 community is witnessing Twitter drama unfolding between OG’s Sébastien "Ceb" Debs and Team Secret’s Twitter handler, following memes shared by the latter, which turned out to be quite offensive to Ceb and his team, OG.

Midormeepo, whom most people know from his YouTube Dota 2 content, manages Team Secret’s Twitter account. Some memes were posted from Team Secret’s Twitter account following OG’s loss to Team Liquid in the Dota Pro Circuit match in DreamLeague Season 15 Western Europe Upper division.

OG is a fantastic team, they just need to work on drafting, coordination, discipline, map awareness, teamfight, Twitter game, lane control, ward placement and mail opening — Team Secret (@teamsecret) May 19, 2021

The loss meant OG’s only remaining way of qualifying for The International 10 is through the uncertain paths of the TI Open qualifiers. Quite naturally, the memes shared by Team Secret's Twitter rubbed salt into OG’s wounds, and especially did not sit well with Ceb.

Thanks for keeping the DPC streets clean @TeamLiquid, thank you for taking out the trash 🖤 pic.twitter.com/jYVf2YoPzV — Team Secret (@teamsecret) May 19, 2021

Ceb’s spat with Midormeepo storms Dota 2 community

Following the memes posted on Team Secret’s Twitter account yesterday after OG’s loss, Ceb sent some texts to Midormeepo. Midormeepo initially posted a screenshot of the first two messages from the slew of texts Ceb sent.

nothing like waking up to fan messages 😍 pic.twitter.com/gSVORQjEWp — midormeepo (@midormeepo) May 20, 2021

Ceb responded to the screenshot by posting the remaining part of the texts that he sent to Midormeepo. The texts were in French. However, Ceb added the English translation in the Twitter thread.

You can keep playing you silly game and cutting the messages on purposes. As well as taking it to Twitter without answering. Here is the full log for the record pic.twitter.com/ZzV8gnayQ6 — Ceb (@Ceb) May 20, 2021

The last two messages, among a slew of messages from Ceb, made his point clear.

“I have nothing against bashing, provoking, it’s all fair game. But there should be limits and ethics to things. We might all not have the same, but I can only assume we all have a little bit of it, and that counts for you too”

Midormeepo later posted the entirety of the chat log in a screenshot, with the English translation side-by-side.

no need to translate, good thing you took a deep breath 3minutes after your first messages 🌻 https://t.co/LiX2WnGNtf pic.twitter.com/KHeONkLBcy — midormeepo (@midormeepo) May 20, 2021

After this, Ceb posted about how he introduced Midormeepo to the Dota 2 esports scene, which Midormeepo immediately denied.

For the record, I introduced that person to the DotA scene, along with people at OG. We took him to his first lan at the major because we respect his work and dedication. He acted nice and like a fan. Got him to work for secret alongside other jobs in DotA. So there’s history. — Ceb (@Ceb) May 20, 2021

no history, always had full respect for you and your squad until now



for the record @XavYeahz and @LuCiqNo got me in my first Dota event, and I got to work with Secret through speaking with @Cyborgmatt and John Yao (CEO)



focus on the tiebreaker please — midormeepo (@midormeepo) May 20, 2021

Usually, Dota 2’s esports teams only have friendly banter on Twitter. But this is one rare occasion where the Twitter drama has come down to a personal spat between two reputed personalities.

Ceb I love you but it's just memes man — Kyle Freedman (@keepingitKyle) May 20, 2021

The fine line between friendly banter and personal attacks need to not be crossed in order to keep the esports community civil and sportsmanlike.