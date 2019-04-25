Dota 2 Heroes: Best Meta Heroes in patch 7.21d

Image courtesy: Inverse website

The Dota 2 update 7.21d has been there since March, and we have seen enough professional Dota matches in the meta that has provided adequate data to analyse and derive conclusions. The patch 7.21d has matured and has shaped around certain heroes really well. The popular heroes will not stay there forever and so if you want to abuse these heroes and gain MMR, this is the perfect guide for you. The heroes discussed here may not have a huge win rate on dotabuff but are seriously powerful in a majority of matches.

#1 Razor

Image courtesy: Dota 2 gamepedia website

This Dota 2 hero is just a pain to deal with, be it laning phase or mid game. The hero has not really been buffed in the recent patches but the meta makes him viable to a point where it seems broken. The best thing about the hero is that it can be played in any lane in the current patch. It shines mainly as a mid laner but will still be unstoppable as a safe or offlaner too. Razor also shines against many match-ups in the laning phase. It has a great way to suck enemy laner’s damage and use it in his advantage, a great nuke which deals AOE damage and a passive ability which also randomly deals damage to units. Paired with his ultimate ability, the hero just runs at enemy heroes dealing a lot of damage and contributing a lot in the team fights. Early items include two sets of Wraith Band, Phase Boots and Drum of Endurance. In the early to mid game Rod of Atos and BKB are some great items on the hero. If you face quite a lot of nuke and magic damage in early game, a Hood to Pipe is a good item transition too. A Crimson Guard is also viable against heavy physical damage heroes.

