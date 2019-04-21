Dota 2: How to Carry with Multiple Farming Cores in the team?

The problem of having more than the required number of carries in a team has been there since the very inception of Dota. Especially in the South-East Asian server where people just aren't aware of support as a role, specifically in the lower to mid-tier.

How many times have you picked a carry and a joker on your team last picks an Anti Mage or any other hard carry hero for that matter? It is both frustrating and game breaking when people pick more than two farming cores in a game. There is just not enough farm for your whole team, you might somehow scrape through in the low skilled pub games but it is a crime to do so in higher level or pro games.

This guide is not a typical one which forces you to be the good guy and pick support. No! Instead, we have come up with a new working solution where you get to play a core hero and still win games easily. Here are some tips on how to go about it.

#1 Pick the right items

If you have many greedy cores in your team and you are still not adapting to the situation and making the same build on your favourite carry then you are doing it wrong. For Example, you are playing Phantom Assassin and have an Alchemist and Medusa on your team. A Pretty hairy situation, where both Medusa and Alchemist need tons of farm to come online.

In this scenario making a Battle Fury will be a suicide mission. Battle Fury is an item which enables you to farm fast. However, there is very little space to farm on the map. The best item choices, in this case, will be a quick phase boot, a Sange and Yasha followed by a Desolator and BKB.

If the enemy has a lot of silences and projectile spells, a Yasha and Desolator is a great choice, you can later combine the Yasha into Manta which will help you deal with the enemy in a better way. These items enable you to come online extremely fast and you can participate in team fights constantly, creating a huge amount of space for your other cores.

