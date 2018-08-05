Dota 2 - How To Improve Your Gameplay

DOTA2 is always evolving. It's a game that changes pace very fast, be it in a game or be it DOTA in general. If you look back at DOTA 1, things changed a lot when DOTA2 came out. Things changed When they released Centaur. And it has always been this way. Either you learn very fast or you fall behind. But if you are concerned about improving your gameplay that means you don't have any catching up to do, you are updated, you know the basics and now you are stuck. A lot of my friends are in the same situation where they are stuck in the same MMR bracket for years and they don't really know what to do to get out of their bracket. So, I decided to talk to a few high MMR players to seek help and they all pretty much had to say the same thing about how to improve your gameplay or which areas you should look for to find your flaw. So, I decided to write on it and see if I can help my friends with this.

BE ACTIVE -

I think it's really all about how actively you work towards improving. There's that guy who repeats his same mistake even though he knows that it's wrong and he was told what was right. And then there is this guy who learns and never repeats the mistakes, he knows what he did wrong and he is not going to do that again. So for a start, stop being that guy. Be the guy who is willing to improve and not just learn but actively uses his knowledge in the game to improve himself. People say practice makes you perfect. Well, before you start practicing the things you learned today, you got to stop practicing the bad habits and the wrong things you are used to doing till now. Being passive is always the worst thing to do in DOTA. Be it being passive in a game or be it being passive about the whole learning new thing in general. STOP. BEING. PASSIVE.

