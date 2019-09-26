Dota 2: Impact of the new matchmaking update

Dota 2 has become one of the most played Esports titles in the current gaming scene. Recently, Valve has focused on making the game experience better for its new and existing users. The developers rolled out an update that changed the MMR categories from Solo and Party to Core and Support. Shortly after the switch in categories, Valve decided to roll out another major matchmaking update which improved several factors influencing matchmaking.

Valve announced the recent matchmaking update on 17 September 2019. It includes Role Symmetry, Draft Role Report, a restructure in Core and Support Ranks, Ban Waves and a small paragraph on Smurfs. Valve has worked on many points in the update. Yet, some points have already started showing a significant impact on the matchmaking experience.

The new matchmaking experience

According to Valve, an increase or decrease in either category of MMR affects the other in percentages. The restructure in addition to MMR to Core and Support ranks have encouraged players to play different roles instead of sticking to a single one.

Draft Role Report system is doing wonders in the drafting phase of a game. It is great in the lower brackets where people tend to deviate from their selected role. The reporting system enables players to submit reports from the drafting screen. These submissions end up banning players from matchmaking for a certain period. The draft screen bans have instilled some fear in the players. It has ensured discipline while picking heroes according to respective positions.

Valve has started issuing Ban Waves and the system has banned several players. The bans hit users who have low conduct ratings from repeated reports in-game. Players banned cannot queue for ranked matchmaking. The system ensures that the game is less toxic and has a consistent experience. For more details on the new matchmaking update, click here.