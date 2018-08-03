Dota 2 International Treasure III - Bug Spotted and Fixed

Immortal Treasure III Bug Fixed

What a news to wake up to! Still confused? Don't be. I'm pretty sure you have never woke up to a bucket full of good news, and if you are a DOTA2 player then you probably don't even know the definition of good news but sit tight, try not to jump when you read this. This is your lucky day.

After the community waited for months, Valve finally released the Immortal Treasure III for the International Battle Pass 2018. It was supposed to make the whole community happy but it actually didn't. Rather caused a huge outrage. There were complains everywhere, be it Reddit, be it Facebook or Steam community. DOTA2 fans and players were not happy at all.

The outrage and the disappointment

Every year The International Treasure comes out with rare, very rare and ultra-rare immortal skins for DOTA2 heroes. The algorithm behind these rare drops was simple enough. The more treasure box you open, the more chances you have to get the rare drops. This year's Treasure III was an absolute disaster. The community complained that even after opening 40 boxes they did not get any rare drops. And the complains kept coming. They never stopped. DOTA2 fans were furious on every social networking site.

There were assumptions that a bug may have caused this trouble or Valve just now blatantly scamming people. There were many questions thrown at Valve to which they just answered.

Yeah, you heard me right. Valve decided to open their mouth about the issue.

"We've heard a bunch of complaints from the community after the recent treasure was released. And we wanted to walk you through how things unfolded from our end", Valve said. Following with a huge explanation about the update.

Here's what Valve has to say

"On Tuesday after the release, we heard the community being concerned if there were bugs with the item drops, with many examples of people not getting the Witch Doctor set but having the Phantom Assassin and Outworld Devourer sets. We looked into it to see if there were any differences between the drop rates of those items and found that all three were identical, so we just assumed it was anecdotal cases and selection bias. Another contributing factor is that the volume of Treasure 3 is meaningfully less than Treasure 1 and 2, partly because a lot of customers bought the Weekend Bundle Sale and that did not include Treasure 3 (as is the case historically). So it would then be expected that a number of people would have some items and not the others and that the Witch Doctor set would be the most rare.

However, the complaints continued to come in, and it was confusing to us why. We decided to investigate a bit more, but were generally still assuming it was a mixture of selection bias and supply differences between Treasure 1 and 2 and Treasure 3, especially since we knew the three items were identical. Late last night we eventually found a bug that existed for all the Immortal treasures this season. It primarily affected players who opened a very large number of treasures, causing the drop rates to not escalate as quickly as they did last year. And since the volume of Treasure 3s were lower than the other two, it was a more visible bug to players."

Yes! The community was right all along. It was a bug that caused you other drops instead of the rare drops. And Valve is ready to accept their mistake and make it up for you. After all the waiting and the all the raging now finally the community has something to be happy about. Valve promise to re-run the rolls for players and give them the drop they were supposed to get, also as a compensation they are giving 10 free levels to every battle Pass owner. In addition to this, they are also adding more treasure to level 615 as the community was not happy enough about that particular level. Here's what they have to say about it,

"We are re-running the rolls for players on Immortal Treasure 1, 2 and 3, and will be granting the items shortly as well as fixing the bug for unopened treasures. We will also be giving all Battle Pass owners 10 extra levels.

In addition to this, we've also heard the community being unhappy at the content of the level 615 reward. As part of this update, we are adding an extra bundle of treasures at level 615. It'll include 4 Immortal Treasure 1, 4 Immortal Treasure 2, and 4 Immortal Treasure 3."

The justice has been served and again the DOTA2 community proved how important the D2 community is. So log in your steam, get those 10 levels and wait for them to drop the skins you deserved, who knows you might just get the Witch Doctor Ultra rare. Good Game Well Played DOTA2 community.