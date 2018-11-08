Dota 2 Kuala Lumpur Major: Predictions for Group C

We have the fortune of watching yet another Dota 2 Major that is right on the horizon! The action of the highest rungs of Dota 2 has been amiss for more than just a few weeks. The wait, however, is now over soon. And with the expected tournaments come a buffet of fun predictions to make. Without further ado, here are some predictions.

At the top

There is absolutely no doubt or issue in making the guess first and foremost that it is PSG.LGD who truly are the uncrowned winners of this group. Their legendary run at The International still lingers in the memories of Chinese fans who were deprived of their fourth The International trophy.

The current roster has stuck through thick and thin for more than a year. At the Dota 2 Pro Circuit 2017/2018, they finished third, behind only Virtus.pro and Team Liquid. They won two events and came second in three. In the Kuala Lumpur China Qualifiers, the team had the opportunity to defeat the veteran Team Aster and a resurgent Vici Gaming. And they delivered. It would take a miracle for Fnatic, Gambit Esports, and Tigers to truly cause an upset and take over the first position.

The X-factor

Tigers looked very strong throughout their showing at DreamLeague Season 10. Other than that, they also performed exceedingly well at there South-East Asia qualifiers. They qualified for ESL One Hamburg, DreamLeague Season 10, and won the open qualifiers for Kuala Lumpur SEA qualifiers.

In the 58 matches that they have played since their inception in the current patch, they have won 33 with a win rate of 57%! In this surprisingly well showcase of skills across this patch, it is noteworthy to mention that Ah Jit has an average KDA of 6.18. He has truly led the team in terms of in-game gameplay.

Let us also not forget that the team sports the likes of 1437 and Moonmeander who have seen and experienced the light of tier 1 Dota 2 action back in their days. With such a powerful cocktail of talent, what remains to be seen is if DreamLeague was a one-off thing, or a precursor the much more mayhem from their side.