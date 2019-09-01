Dota 2: Net Worth of OG Players after The International 9

Image Courtesy: Teller Report

It is surprising how eSports has become such a big part of our society. It is both obvious and interesting that money has an important part to play in making eSports what it is today. Large multinational corporations investing money in the eSports sector and the community embracing the overall growth is one of the main reasons.

Dota 2 which is a MOBA game has become a big part of eSports in the recent few years. The game was already immensely popular, growing with its player base over a decade. Every year Valve, which is the developing company behind Dota 2 has organised a major tournament known as “The International” which brings together the best teams in the game to compete against each other for the trophy and prize money.

The prize money has grown every year but it has been sky-rocketing over the past three years. This year the prize pool broke all records making TI the biggest single esports event in history.

OG had won TI 8 last year against Chinese team PSG.LGD, winning $11,234,158 and this year they broke the record by becoming the first-ever team to lift the trophy twice. As a result, team OG was awarded a sum of $15,603,133. One can see how this has affected their net worth chart in the eSports scene.

#5 Topias 'Topson' Taavitsainen

Image Courtesy: esports inquirer

Topson was a pub star who streamed Dota 2 for fun, but his growing success led him to team OG. Topias was born in Finland and played Dota 2 from an early age of eight. However, he was extremely fun to watch and had amazing gameplay on a small pool of heroes.

Topson is a mid player for team OG playing, he has contributed greatly to the team and is often considered their MVP in most games. Topson has a net worth of $5,413,446 according to the recent report, which is fifth-most of any player in the esports scene.

