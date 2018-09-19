Dota 2 News: 3 teams Confirmed for Kuala Lumpur Major

Rounak Roy FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 71 // 19 Sep 2018, 17:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The First Major of the new DPC season 2018-19 is close and the qualifiers are on their way. The first region to have their winners is China. Yes, China Numba Wan!

Get all the latest Dota 2 News only on Sportskeeda.

It was already confirmed before that PSG.LGD, Team Aster and ViCi Gaming would be the champions of the China Region. However, they still had games left. All three teams displayed amazing skills and amazing games of Dota in general.

The opening series between LGD and VG was up to the expectations, both the teams picked some unusual heroes and made some heroic plays. They played games that will tell you that both the teams are ready for a fresh season ahead of them. Vici Gaming won the series by 2-1 and dropped LGD, the TI8 runners-up to the lower bracket against Team Aster.

Here’s something you need to know about Team Aster. Team Aster is one of those surprise teams we get to see after every TI shuffle. Some of they seem promising and some of them just never work. Team Aster is one of those promising ones. Team Aster is not only promising because of Burning but it has some really skilled players that are currently underrated in the pro scene.

The assembled by Burning does not only have Sylar and Xxs but also have this amazing and talented mid lane Dstones.

After starting the qualifiers by beating teams like VG and Team Serenity, Aster did not stop. They had full 3-game series against PSG.LGD. Unfortunately, they finished as the 3rd but they also made it to the first Major of 2018-2019 DPC season.

After the breathtaking finals PSG.LGD finished first and Vici Gaming finished 2nd.

PSG.LGD is a kind of team that all of us going to support this year, their amazing TI8 run and games after games performance makes it very clear that they are not done yet. Soon we will have all our KL Major teams but I am waiting to see more of Team Aster, an Amazing team of skilled players with a lot of promise, especially their Midlaner.