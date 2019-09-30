Dota 2 news: 7.22h gameplay update

Dota 2

Valve Corporation has now rolled out the 7.22h gameplay update for their multiplayer game Dota 2. The patch note brings out changes to various popular heroes, in-game items and XP. The multiplayer online video game now has Basic Neutrals giving out 5% less XP. This will make it comparatively harder for players to reach higher levels and progress in the game.

Changes made to items in the Dota 2 7.22h gameplay update

The Dota 2 7.22h gameplay update has brought in changes to four items within the game. Medallion of Courage's armor has been reduced to +5 from +6 and Phase Boots' armor too, has been reduced from +5 to +4. Solar Crest armor has been reduced by 2 from +10 and will be +8 from now. Most importantly, the Ring of Protection, an early game item that was purchasable from the home shop and the side shop till now can no longer be purchased from the side shop post this nerf. The item was used to defend its bearer.

The Ring of Protection

Changes made to heroes in the DotA 2 7.22h gameplay update

The Ghost Ship cooldown of Kunkka has been increased to 70/60/50 and X Marks The Spot cooldown has been increased to 34/26/18/10. Mirana's Leap attack speed has been reduced to 25/50/75/100 and her Sacred Arrow's projectile speed has been reduced from 950 to 900.

Mirana (Image: 7wallpapers.net)

Night Stalkers's Hunter in the Night attack speed has been reduced from 30/50/70/90 to 20/40/60/80 and Crippling Fear's duration has been reduced from 5/6/7/8 to 4/5/6/7. Besides, level 20 talent has been reduced from +50 Damage to +40 and level 25 talent has been reduced from +140 Hunter in the Night to +110.

Tiny's Avalance damage has been decreased to 75/150/225/300 from 90/160/230/300 and his Toss cooldown has been increased to 17/15/13/11 from 11. Lastly, Windranger's level 10 talent has been reduced from +3 Mana Regen to +2.

