DOTA 2 News: Dendi is Coming to India

Danil "DENDI" Ishutin

If you love Dota and you are in India, this new will make you more than happy. As a Dota2 player or fan everyone wants to meet the players, the legends and there's a no bigger name than the face of Dota itself, that Dota2 legend, the Icon - Danil "Dendi" Ishutin.

Cobx announced that Tigers are the first team to be invited to the Cobx Masters 2019 Tournament. Cobx is next month and Tigers are coming for it, which means Dendi will be in India.

Why is it a big deal?

Because it's Dendi. Dendi is not only a professional player but he is one of those players who defined Dota. He is one of those Dota2 legends who came very early in the scene and stayed for a very long time.

The Ukranian wonder kid did not only win the very first TI but became a legend, a god for the fans. A player who inspired millions of players over the years. There is a reason he is called the God of Pudge and The International archive has the proof. Fountain hooks? that was ridiculous but he did it and he did it when his team needed it. Dendi did not just attend the TIs, he made those TIs special for everyone and The International archive will tell you why.

Cobx Masters is an international LAN tournament. Six teams will fight against each other in the tournament, next month. It will take place from April 5th to 7th at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, India. The prize pool of the tournament is 7,000,000 INR. Two of the Six teams will be invited directly, Tigers happen to be the first one. Other 4 teams will be selected through 2 regional qualifiers, one for the South-East Asia region and another for India. Detonator and Exclamation Mark have already qualified through the SEA qualifier. The India qualifier is still on the go and soon after that the wait ends as the legend arrives.

