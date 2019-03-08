×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

DOTA 2 News: Dendi is Coming to India

Rounak "FL45H666" Roy
ANALYST
News
129   //    08 Mar 2019, 09:17 IST

Danil
Danil "DENDI" Ishutin

If you love Dota and you are in India, this new will make you more than happy. As a Dota2 player or fan everyone wants to meet the players, the legends and there's a no bigger name than the face of Dota itself, that Dota2 legend, the Icon - Danil "Dendi" Ishutin.

Cobx announced that Tigers are the first team to be invited to the Cobx Masters 2019 Tournament. Cobx is next month and Tigers are coming for it, which means Dendi will be in India.


Why is it a big deal?

Because it's Dendi. Dendi is not only a professional player but he is one of those players who defined Dota. He is one of those Dota2 legends who came very early in the scene and stayed for a very long time.

The Ukranian wonder kid did not only win the very first TI but became a legend, a god for the fans. A player who inspired millions of players over the years. There is a reason he is called the God of Pudge and The International archive has the proof. Fountain hooks? that was ridiculous but he did it and he did it when his team needed it. Dendi did not just attend the TIs, he made those TIs special for everyone and The International archive will tell you why.

Cobx Masters is an international LAN tournament. Six teams will fight against each other in the tournament, next month. It will take place from April 5th to 7th at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, India. The prize pool of the tournament is 7,000,000 INR. Two of the Six teams will be invited directly, Tigers happen to be the first one. Other 4 teams will be selected through 2 regional qualifiers, one for the South-East Asia region and another for India. Detonator and Exclamation Mark have already qualified through the SEA qualifier. The India qualifier is still on the go and soon after that the wait ends as the legend arrives.

Get all the latest Video Game News on Sportskeeda

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Dota 2
Rounak "FL45H666" Roy
ANALYST
Gaming Enthusiast, E-Sports blogger, Dota2 Addict, Mountaineer. ‘’The most dangerous thing you can do in life is play it safe.’’ – Casey Neistat
Dendi: Unforgettable Moments of the Dota Legend
RELATED STORY
Dota Auto Chess: How To Play Dota 2 Auto Chess
RELATED STORY
DOTA 2 News: TNC wins the SEA Qualifiers to qualify for ESL ONE Mumbai 2019
RELATED STORY
DOTA 2 Auto Chess: New Meta and New Item changes in Dota Auto Chess
RELATED STORY
DOTA 2 News: True Sight World Premier is coming soon and here is the Teaser Trailer
RELATED STORY
Dota 2 Auto Chess: Best Hero-Class Combos and Recent Changes
RELATED STORY
DOTA 2: Top 5 Custom Games You Should Play To Improve Your Skills
RELATED STORY
Dota 2 Auto Chess: Are Elf-Hunter-Assassin and Druid the new meta?
RELATED STORY
DOTA 2 Auto Chess: All in-game items and how they work
RELATED STORY
DOTA 2 News: DOTA Auto Chess is breaking all records and the community has a mixed reaction
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us