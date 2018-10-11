×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

DOTA 2 News: Dendi Standing in For Team Secret

Rounak Roy
ANALYST
News
19   //    11 Oct 2018, 14:54 IST

Danil
Danil
"Dendi" Ishutin

This was unexpected. Well, not totally unexpected but in the current situation, while Secret is having a stable roster and doing well so far in the Dota2 Pro Circuit, Dendi joining Team Secret was unexpected.

We already know Dendi parted ways with Natus Vincere and even though there was a lot of internal drama going on inside the team Na’Vi, Dendi leaving Na’Vi or Na’Vi leaving Dendi was expected. The roster was not doing much and was surely not succeeding.

Dendi left Na’Vi and he cleared it out that he is not retiring from the Dota2 competitive scene. He will take a break and after that, he plans to play more Dota. He also announced that he is excited to join a new team and organization.

Things took a turn when Team Secret announced that Zheng “Midone” Yeik Nai will not be able to participate in Russian studio Maincast’s Autumn Brawl Tournament. Midone needed a break due to personal issues.

Secret also announced an “Old Friend” of Clement “Puppey” Ivanov will join Team Secret as a stand-in. The announcement did not make clear which of his friend will join the team. As he has played in the pro scene for years it was quite difficult to guess but Dota community was on point this time.

Rumours spread that Danil “Dendi” Ishutin is the friend who will join Team Secret and voila! The community did a brilliant job. The organization confirmed that it is Dendi who will join Team Secret for the tournament.

Fans are waiting to watch them together for years now, ever since Puppey left Natus Vincere. Just an old friend is the least you can say about these two. They did not only win the very first The International together but also have played for many years.

They did legendary things like Fountain Hooks. They are both legendary players of the Dota 2 scene but together they are an Iconic pair in the history of Dota2.

Topics you might be interested in:
Na'vi Team Secret Dota 2
Rounak Roy
ANALYST
The International 2018 Main Event Day 2: 2 Teams crash...
RELATED STORY
FaceIt Major London 2018: Astralis and Liquid through to...
RELATED STORY
FaceIt Major London 2018: MiBR and NaVi qualify for...
RELATED STORY
Astralis wins FACEIT Major London 2018
RELATED STORY
Dendi: Unforgettable Moments of the Dota Legend
RELATED STORY
Dota 2 News: Open AI DOTA 2 Bot Comfortably Defeats the...
RELATED STORY
Dota 2 News: Lil Announces His Own Team - Odium
RELATED STORY
The International 2018 Dota 2 Championships: Everything...
RELATED STORY
Dota 2 Heroes: Juggernaut – Complete Hero Guide (Hero...
RELATED STORY
Dota 2 Heroes: Phantom Lancer – Complete Hero Guide (Hero...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us