DOTA 2 News: Dendi Standing in For Team Secret

Danil "Dendi" Ishutin

This was unexpected. Well, not totally unexpected but in the current situation, while Secret is having a stable roster and doing well so far in the Dota2 Pro Circuit, Dendi joining Team Secret was unexpected.

We already know Dendi parted ways with Natus Vincere and even though there was a lot of internal drama going on inside the team Na’Vi, Dendi leaving Na’Vi or Na’Vi leaving Dendi was expected. The roster was not doing much and was surely not succeeding.

Dendi left Na’Vi and he cleared it out that he is not retiring from the Dota2 competitive scene. He will take a break and after that, he plans to play more Dota. He also announced that he is excited to join a new team and organization.

Things took a turn when Team Secret announced that Zheng “Midone” Yeik Nai will not be able to participate in Russian studio Maincast’s Autumn Brawl Tournament. Midone needed a break due to personal issues.

Secret also announced an “Old Friend” of Clement “Puppey” Ivanov will join Team Secret as a stand-in. The announcement did not make clear which of his friend will join the team. As he has played in the pro scene for years it was quite difficult to guess but Dota community was on point this time.

Rumours spread that Danil “Dendi” Ishutin is the friend who will join Team Secret and voila! The community did a brilliant job. The organization confirmed that it is Dendi who will join Team Secret for the tournament.

We welcome @DendiBoss as our stand-in for #SecretDota this week.



You will be able to catch him and the rest of #SecretDota playing later in the @dota2mc Autumn Brawl Playoffs. #SecretFighting



📺 https://t.co/r99sO2L3oJ pic.twitter.com/0s0siZQW1l — Team Secret (@teamsecret) October 9, 2018

Fans are waiting to watch them together for years now, ever since Puppey left Natus Vincere. Just an old friend is the least you can say about these two. They did not only win the very first The International together but also have played for many years.

They did legendary things like Fountain Hooks. They are both legendary players of the Dota 2 scene but together they are an Iconic pair in the history of Dota2.