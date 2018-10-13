Dota 2 News: "Dendi was my idol and he still is," says Resolut1on

Honestly “Ask Me Anything” is way more interesting than general interviews. General interviews focus on some particular topic while AMAs are focused on a bigger choice of topics.

Roman “Resolut1on” Fominok or Reso is one of the most promising players at the moment in the pro-Dota 2 scene. After an unexpectedly good run at the last International 2018 Resolut1on is now focusing on the bigger picture. Resolut1on decide to stick with his former team as most of them left the VGJ.Storm organization. The team continued to perform well and maintain a stable and good form even after The International 2018 as they managed to qualify for the first Major of the Dota2 Pro Circuit 2018-2019 Season. Before Resolut1on left to join the boot camp ahead of ESL One Hamburg, he managed some of his time to get on his Instagram page and answer some questions. The questions were both related to Dota and his Personal life outside the game.

Let’s have a look at some of those questions and what Resolut1on has to say about them -

*All questions below were translated and posted by VPesports

Dota Related

Q: Do you regret the time spent on Dota 2 and If yes, why?

A: I never regretted dedicating myself to Dota 2, since it gave me the most beautiful emotions. I have seen many countries and met interesting people. Dota is a huge part of my life.

Q: What are your next goals?

A: For this season – to win a few of Majors, to win The International and I want to try to open my own restaurant in Kiev.

Q: What activity besides playing Dota boosts your skill and the game understanding?

A: Communication with the team. Discussing with my teammates about different moments from a game helps me understand more about Dota every time.

Q: Who was your idol in Dota?

A: Dendi. I watched him constantly. He was my idol, and basically, he still is.

Not Dota Related

Q: What higher education would you like to get?

A: Harvard Business School.

Q: What motivates you in life?

A: Successful people who were not afraid and at one point took the risk to do what they liked, people who followed their dream.

Q: What makes you happy?

A: My girlfriend.

Q: If you could live a life not related to esports, what would you do?

A: If I had the money, I would go to study. And I would dedicate myself to the business field – I find it very interesting.