Dota 2 News: Dota Plus End-of-Summer Update

Rounak Roy FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 18 // 17 Sep 2018, 17:14 IST

The International 2018 Battle Pass finally ended. Every year International Battle Pass brings a lot of fun to the table which we miss throughout the year. This year, Valve decided to shift some Battle Pass perks to the Dota Plus so the community can enjoy it even after the Battle Pass is gone. This is also another step to make Dota Plus worth buying.

Dota Plus perks like helping you with lane matchup and other statistical part have been broken since the release and we all can agree that when it comes to strategizing or drafting Dota Plus assistant is not much of a help. So why should we pay for it? Maybe because we love to show off our hero levels, fun to do hero quests and funny chat wheel for the heroes. But that was not enough so Valve added something that will really be appreciated and it’s the Ranked Roles. Ranked Roles are now a part of Dota Plus and that definitely makes it worth purchasing especially to the people who are stuck in the lower MMR bracket and done playing with a 5 carry Lineup.

This update does not only make Ranked Role a part of Dota Plus but also Moved In-game tipping into Dota Plus. Allows you to enjoy a moment or taunting your enemy by tipping them a little amount from your shards. Few of the chat wheels are not a part of Dota Plus that you can unlock using a little number of shards and use them all year as long as you have the subscription going on.

This is what Valve said regarding the update,

“In the wake of the thrilling conclusion to The International and the culmination of the Battle Pass season, today's update is focused on bringing some of that summer fun into the perks of Dota Plus.

Leading the way, the Ranked Roles matchmaking queue has been added to Dota Plus. To mark the occasion, we’ve added a welcome quest where players who win 5 times in the Ranked Roles queue will earn 5000 shards.

We've also moved In-Game Tipping into Dota Plus, letting you celebrate the joyous moments of battle by sending some free Shards an ally's or enemy's way in recognition of their contributions to the game.

Express yourself year-round with select Sound Effects, which are now unlockable with Shards. Once unlocked, you’ll have access to these sounds while your Dota Plus membership is active.

Finally, as a special end-of-summer bonus, any Dota Plus member who plays 4 games this weekend can claim an extra 10,000 Shard reward.”