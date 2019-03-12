×
Dota 2 News: DreamLeague Season 11 Groups Revealed; Date and Schedule of Dota 2 Tournament

Anuj Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
28   //    12 Mar 2019, 12:54 IST

DreamLeague Season 11 (Image courtesy: company.dreamhack.com)
DreamHack Dota has announced the groups of DreamLeague Season 11. The groups have been formed from the open qualifiers which were held from 24 to 27 January 2019.

According to the twitter post of DreamHack Dota,

- Group A will consist of teams J.Storm, Team Secret, Team Liquid and Keen Gaming.

- Group B will feature PSG Esports, LGD Gaming, FNATIC, Ninjas in Pyjamas and Infamous Gaming

- Group C featuring Virtus.pro, EHOME, Mineski Pro Team and Forward Gaming.

- Group D will include Evil Geniuses, VICI Gaming, Chaos E.C. and Natus Vincere.


DreamLeague will be the third major in the Dota 2 Pro Circuit season. Sixteen teams will compete against each other for a splendid sum of $1,000,000 USD. The prize pool of the tournament has significantly increased from last season.

The group stage will take place on 14 and 15 March 2019 followed by the playoffs which will be held from 16 to 24 March. The top two teams from the group stage will advance to the upper bracket and bottom two will be playing in the lower bracket for the playoffs.

DreamLeague Season 10 was won by Tigers, who defeated Ukrainian team Natus Vincere in the finals by three games to two. However, there have been a lot of roster changes in the teams lately and it is difficult to predict who will win the tournament.

All eyes will be on top tier teams like Team Secret, Team Liquid, Evil Geniuses, Virtus.pro and LGD Gaming, but if something The International of 2018 has taught Dota 2 fans, it is that any unexpected team can win. The game of Dota is unpredictable and a team gains or loses momentum very quickly. It is also noteworthy that this will be the first major after the latest patch changes of 7.21c, so there will new strategies and lane matchups to watch out for in the upcoming tournament.

For the latest Dota 2 News, follow Sportskeeda


Dota 2
Anuj Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
I am a sports enthusiast, football fan and a keen gamer. "The only time success comes before work is in the dictionary" - Harvey Specter
