Dota 2 News: DreamLeague Season 11 is the Next Dota 2 Pro Circuit Major

The next Major of Dota 2 Pro Circuit is announced! Right before the final day of DreamLeague Season 10 the Dota 2 Pro Circuit Minor, it was announced that the next edition of DreamLeague will be a DPC Major.

DreamLeague Season 11 will be held in Sweden. The Major will be played in Annexet Arena, Stockholm from March 14 to 24.

The news was big enough to get the hype going. Since it is announced as a Major event for the Dota 2 Pro Circuit 2018-2019 season, this means the 10-day long event will distribute 15,000 Dota2 Pro Circuit points among the 16 competing teams. DreamLeague Season 11 will also have a prize pool of $1 Million USD as it is a Major.

Just like other events of this DPC calendar, only last 3 days of the event will be open for public. For the fans who want to attend the last 3 days of this Major event, tickets will be on sale November 22 onwards on DreamHack’s official Website. Like other Valve events, a variety of ticket packages will be available. Ticket for a single day or premium tickets for all 3 days and also VIP tickets for the fans who want to get the best view will all be up for grabs.

There is no set seating format for the bleacher area. It’s on first come first serve. However premium ticket holders will have their own section but it is also free seating.

After the qualifier when the teams are selected, you’ll be notified of the teams. You can sign up to the official DreamHack mailing list to get the latest update about the upcoming event. There will be signing sessions but dates and times will be announced on the event arena depending on the progress of each team.

Day Pass will give you access to the event for a day. The weekend pass will give you access to the signing session and 3-day event entry. The premium pass will give you access to the Dedicated entrance, Premium sitting section, priority queue for the signing sessions and, exclusive goodie bag.