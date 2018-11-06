×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Dota 2 News: DreamLeague Season 11 is the Next Dota 2 Pro Circuit Major

Rounak "FL45H666" Roy
ANALYST
News
13   //    06 Nov 2018, 09:04 IST

DreamLeague Season 11
DreamLeague Season 11

The next Major of Dota 2 Pro Circuit is announced! Right before the final day of DreamLeague Season 10 the Dota 2 Pro Circuit Minor, it was announced that the next edition of DreamLeague will be a DPC Major.

Get all the latest Dota 2 News only at Sportskeeda.

DreamLeague Season 11 will be held in Sweden. The Major will be played in Annexet Arena, Stockholm from March 14 to 24.

The news was big enough to get the hype going. Since it is announced as a Major event for the Dota 2 Pro Circuit 2018-2019 season, this means the 10-day long event will distribute 15,000 Dota2 Pro Circuit points among the 16 competing teams. DreamLeague Season 11 will also have a prize pool of $1 Million USD as it is a Major.

Just like other events of this DPC calendar, only last 3 days of the event will be open for public. For the fans who want to attend the last 3 days of this Major event, tickets will be on sale November 22 onwards on DreamHack’s official Website. Like other Valve events, a variety of ticket packages will be available. Ticket for a single day or premium tickets for all 3 days and also VIP tickets for the fans who want to get the best view will all be up for grabs.

There is no set seating format for the bleacher area. It’s on first come first serve. However premium ticket holders will have their own section but it is also free seating.

After the qualifier when the teams are selected, you’ll be notified of the teams. You can sign up to the official DreamHack mailing list to get the latest update about the upcoming event. There will be signing sessions but dates and times will be announced on the event arena depending on the progress of each team.

Day Pass will give you access to the event for a day. The weekend pass will give you access to the signing session and 3-day event entry. The premium pass will give you access to the Dedicated entrance, Premium sitting section, priority queue for the signing sessions and, exclusive goodie bag.

Topics you might be interested in:
Dota 2
Rounak "FL45H666" Roy
ANALYST
Gaming Enthusiast, E-Sports blogger, Dota2 Addict, Mountaineer. ‘’The most dangerous thing you can do in life is play it safe.’’ – Casey Neistat
Dota 2 News: Dendi will Stand in for Team Lithium at...
RELATED STORY
Dota 2 Pro Circuit: ROOONS
RELATED STORY
Dota 2 Pro Circuit: compLexity Gaming
RELATED STORY
Dota 2 News: Team Lithium Taking Team Liquid’s Spot at...
RELATED STORY
Dota 2 Pro Circuit: Natus Vincere
RELATED STORY
Dota 2 Pro Circuit: Team Lithium
RELATED STORY
Dota 2 News: Tigers grab the ticket for Kuala Lumpur...
RELATED STORY
Dota 2 Pro Circuit: DreamHack Revealed to Be The First...
RELATED STORY
Dota 2 Pro Circuit: Points System Updated Prior To Kuala...
RELATED STORY
Dota 2 Pro Circuit: Valve Announces First DPC Tournament...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us