Dota 2 News: Fnatic and TNC made it to The Kuala Lumpur Major From SEA

Kuala Lumpur Major Qualifier was one of those qualifiers that was really interesting to watch and follow. After The International 2018, the South-East Asia region went through massive roster shuffle. One of the reasons why a lot of Canadian and NA players are out of the region once again.

The rosters are new and because of the massive roster changes, it was hard to tell which team is going to perform and which teams are going to get crushed in the upcoming 2018-2019 DPC season. But because of the qualifiers now we have an idea which teams are going to make it to the bigger stage.

Fnatic and TNC made it to the very first major of the season and they did not really stumbled or struggled on their way. Especially for Fnatic, it seemed like it was way too easy.

Fnatic performed well throughout the qualifier and there was nothing that can stop them. The team might have a bunch of star players but we have seen teams getting crushed even with a lot of big names but Fnatic answered all the questions in-game.

However, TNC and Team Lotac had an interesting series as Raven played against his former team. Raven’s team started really well but fell short to TNC in the Best of 5 lower bracket final. As the series went to the third game after being 1:1, the last game was pretty easy for TNC and they finished it comfortably.

TNC Predator officially tweeted,

"GGs to Lotac as we take the series and the ticket to the #KualaLumpurMajor! Keep your tabs in our upcoming rematch versus Fnatic which will determine our seeding at the LAN event.

Thank you all and God Bless."

While Team Lotac had an amazing start and they were able to finish top 3, teams like Mineski failed to live up to the expectations and crashed out early in the qualifier.