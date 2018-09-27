Dota 2 News: Forward Gaming CEO and Founder Finally Came Forward

Rounak Roy FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 12 // 27 Sep 2018, 01:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Forward Gaming CEO and Founder David Dashtoyan finally came forward (no pun intended) and talked to Championat.com! He spoke about the difficulties of choosing the name, why he started with Dota 2 and more.

Get all the latest Dota 2 News only at Sportskeeda.

When after The International 2018 Roman “Resolut1on” Fominok announced that the roster decided to stick together but they might change the organization, a question rose up. Who will sign the roster? Needless to say, the ti8 roster was one of the most promising rosters and with enough preparation, they can give any team a nightmare. According to Jacob Maelk Toft-Andersen, around 15 organization tried to sign the roster for the upcoming season. Forward gaming was the organization to win the battle and sign the former VGJ.Storm roster. The CEO and Founder of Forward Gaming finally came out to talk about his experience in E-sports and his thoughts on various aspects of the current E-sports scene.

Why Forward Gaming?

"We chose this name for a very long time. An ideal name must meet several criteria. Firstly, it should be pleasant to say and it should well "scream" at the stadium. From this point of view, I consider Virtus.pro to be a very good title, because the last syllable is straightforward to cry out. And it seemed to me that Forward Gaming is also organic in this regard.

The second point is more pragmatic, and it is connected with marketing and partnership commitments. The name should be neutral and not cause any negative emotions. For example, if you call the organization Addiction Gaming, it will be a stop signal for Red Bull or Monster Energy, because always with the mention of this partnership will slip "Red Bull / Addiction". And Forward is a neutral and even a positive word.

The third limitation is free links and addresses. The Forward.gg domain was released, Facebook and Instagram pages with the same URL were also unoccupied. It turned out that only on Twitter, good URLs are already reserved and we had to use a slightly different address. But as far as I know, it will be possible to change it after registration of the trademark.

And the fourth point, though not the main one, but the desired one. This term should be understandable for both English-speaking and Russian-speaking viewers. In addition, it is clear how to make a personalized form of this word and call players - "forwards". Here Na'Vi from this point of view is not the most successful title. Because "navishniki" - it sounds so-so.

When all these four parameters are fulfilled, you understand that the name will go down. And I suggest that anyone who reads this, try to pick a good name, which will suit all the criteria. If you find it, buy a domain, borrow links - and this kit can already be sold for good money. Now if we have a team on Overwatch, which needs to be named differently, we will be ready to get this name from you!"

Why Start with Dota2?

"There were several reasons. First, the entry barrier in Dota 2 and CS: GO is much lower than in the franchise models. To enter the American league LoL or Overwatch, you need to pay a high franchise fee. But this was not a fundamental moment. Most importantly, we were able to sign one of the most successful compositions available on the stage.

Our policy with respect to other teams will be based on whether we can get such a team, which will immediately become one of the favorites. When we realized that this team has all the chances to get into all main events and occupy high places, we decided to fight for them. When we understand that there is a composition with the same potential in CS: GO or even franchise leagues, we will immediately think about opening a new direction."