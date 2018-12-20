Dota 2 News: Frosthaven update released with new Rubick Arcana

Gautam Nath News 20 Dec 2018, 09:54 IST

Valve has released an update for the Dota 2 client which they called "The Frosthaven Update". The holiday-themed update by Valve features a special event called "Frosthaven: A Frostivus Story" as well as the addition of Rubick's very first Arcana skin called Magus Cypher.

Frosthaven: A Frostivus Story

This event is a special event with the update, a holiday special you might say. The event will start on December 19th and end on January 3rd. This is a free to play event where players will need to choose from a limited pool of heroes (such as Faceless Void, Keeper of the Light, Huskar, Earthshaker and more) in order to defend the Christmas tree known as the "Spirit of Frostivus".

It is basically a tower defence mode where players are challenged against the AI. The enemies come in waves and each new wave is progressively harder. Each wave has a "boss", for example in the wave Ice and Fire, there is a boss and large units that deal damage like Jakiro.

Players must defend the Spirit of Frostivus till the last wave, where they face a Rubick look alike enemy. Players can also get rewards such as chat wheel sounds and more if they successfully defend.

Rubick Arcana: Magus Cypher

As voted in the last International, Rubick has received an Arcana item. The Arcana has about 115 unique Spell Steal effects, so when Rubick steals a particular spell it has it's own effect. In the picture above, Rubick has cast a stolen Doom, which has a green effect.

Valve has also updated the Crux of Perplex Immortal Treasure, where Rubick will have a special colour when stealing a spell from a hero. It's usually just the colour of the enemy hero.

You can see more of Rubick's effects and more in the Dota 2's Frosthaven page.

