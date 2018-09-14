Dota 2 News: IceIceIce, Jabz, Mp In The New Fnatic Roster

Rounak Roy FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 35 // 14 Sep 2018, 16:38 IST

Fnatic has finally has announced their lineup for upcoming DPC 2018-2019 season. Daryl “IceIceIce” Koh, Anucha “Jabz” Jirawong and Pyo “MP” Noa will be joining the Fnatic roster as players. Doo-Young “DuBu” Kim will be joining the Fnatic team as their coach for the upcoming season. These three will be teaming up with Djardel "DJ" Jicko Mampusti and Abed Aze "Abed" Yusop, arguably two of the best players from the South-east Asia region.

Fnatic's 2018/2018 lineup:

— Pos 1: Pyo "MP" No-a

— Pos 2: Abed Aze "Abed" Yusop

— Pos 3: Daryl "iceiceice" Koh

— Pos 4: Djardel "DJ" Jicko Mampusti

— Pos 5: Anucha "Jabz" Jirawong

— Coach: Doo-young "DuBu" Kim

This is what Fnatic posted on their official website -

"Today, four new members to our Dota 2 roster ahead of the 2018-19 Dota Pro Circuit season. Join us in welcoming Daryl Koh ‘iceiceice’ Pei Xiang, Anucha ‘Jabz’ Jirawong, Pyo ‘MP’ No-a and Kim ‘DuBu’ Doo-young.

Last week, we announced the departure of Jacky ‘EternalEnvy’ Mao, Saahil ‘Universe’ Arora and Johan ‘PieLieDie’Åstrom as we begin the new season fresh. As well, we revealed that our Filipino duo, Abed ‘Abed’ Yusop and Djardel ‘DJ’ Mampusti have re-signed, the latter signing onto a multi-year contract.

Daryl Koh ‘iceiceice’ Pei Xiang and Anucha ‘Jabz’ Jirawong join the Black and Orange having most recently played for Mineski, whilst Pyo ‘MP’ No-a and Kim ‘DuBu’ Doo-young have arrived back to play in SEA after a period with Immortals in North America.

“I am very excited to welcome iceiceice, jabz and MP into the team. Myself, Abed and Eric talked to iceiceice and jabz during TI and we believe that we will synergize well to become a strong team.

A few names were thrown around for our last member. But, in the end, we decided to go with MP and thinks that he would work out best with us. I hope we can go further than we have ever been with this current line up.” - Djardel ‘DJ’ Mampusti

iceiceice is a player that needs little introduction, but we’ll do it anyway just to make sure you don’t think we’re in on one of his trollish schemes. The 28-year old is a man who has been an esports competitor for well over a decade and, whilst in Dota 2, attended all but one TI.

“I like the team house a lot and Eric buys me teh halia” - Daryl Koh ‘iceiceice’ Pei Xiang

He arrives beside, Jabz, who has been alongside iceiceice since they first teamed up back in September 2016. Together, they’ve proved themselves amongst the very best mechanical players in Southeast Asia, which makes Jabz more than well-equipped in his move to a captain and number 5 role.

Coming in to complete our playing roster will be our new carry, MP, who arrives back in Southeast Asia having spent a season in North America with the former-MVP Phoenix team that performed so well at TI6.

“I am very happy to be joining Fnatic. I arrived in Malaysia three days ago and so far, everything has been perfect. I enjoy the Malaysian food, my teammates are fun to be around and the house is very comfortable. I hope that we will bring you some exciting games in the upcoming qualifiers.” - Pyo ‘MP’ No-a

His Korean compatriot at Immortals, DuBu, will now take another step back from playing and use his captain and coaching experience as the new head coach of Fnatic Dota 2."