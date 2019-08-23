Dota 2 News: IGE South Asian Cup Group Stages are done; India's Global Esports Qualifies for the Play-Offs

Mayank Vora FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 // 23 Aug 2019, 18:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

IGE South Asia Cup

IGE South Asia Cup kicked off with its group stage. 4 teams have qualified for the play-offs stage at the IGE South Asia Cup Online Dota 2 Championship. Global Esports from India and Portal eSports from Pakistan dominated their respective groups with an unbroken 3 wins each. Recreational Hazard from Pakistan took the second qualifying slot from Group A by winning 2 of their 3 matches.

myRevenge.NP from Nepal managed to qualify by the skin of their teeth even though they tied with India's U MUMBA Esports and Pakistan's Blackout Gaming. Their qualification is thanks to their win against Blackout Gaming who beat U MUMBA Esports, thus the competitive algorithm puts them ahead in the 2nd place slot.

The first bracket phase of the championship saw 87 teams taking part from 7 countries. 8 teams from India, Pakistan and Nepal qualified for the group stage and was further reduced to 4 teams for the play-offs.

Follow the live-streams of the play-offs starting 26th Monday onwards on the following channels:

Facebook: https://facebook.com/ingameesports

YouTube: https://esportscup.asia/youtube

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/igeesports

Mixer: https://mixer.com/igeesports

