DOTA 2 News: Invictus Gaming announce two new Rosters for 2018-2019 Season

When the International 2018 Valve announced that no team or organization will be allowed to put more than one team in the competition, most Chinese organization has more than one team, Including Invictus Gaming. Apparently, IG did not take it seriously or even if they did their plans, for now, are not clear.

Invictus Gaming announced two new rosters under their organization. They announced the roster for Invictus Gaming and Invictus Gaming.Vitality. One of these two teams will not be allowed to play in the TI9 qualifiers, however, keeping multiple rosters is still allowed and not against the rule.

Invictus Gaming's 2018/2019 roster:

— Pos 1: Zheng "ghost" Jie

— Pos 2: Zhou "HAlf" Yi

— Pos 3: Yang "InJuly" Xiaodong

— Pos 4: Gao "Dogf1ghts" Tianpeng

— Pos 5: Chan "Oli" Chon Kien

Zheng “Ghost” jie and Zhou “Half” Yi are the two surprise names in the team, these two have never really played outside China and only mentionable position for Half is his standing position in Invictus Gaming.Vitality.

The only players on the team that played for comparably bigger teams of China are Yang “InJuly” Xiaodong and Gao “DogF1ghts” Tianpend. However, they did not really achieve a lot of success.

IG Vitality's 2018/2019 roster:

— Pos 1: "Dust"

— Pos 2: "ButterflyEffect"

— Pos 3: "Lada"

— Pos 4: "mianmian"

— Pos 5: "Llenn"

Vitality roster is a development squad under the Invictus Gaming organization and the players listed in the roster are pretty much close to unknown. None of them have ever been into any Major LAN or even have not really been into the pro scene. Even if they do, at least we don’t know about them. So if your reaction is “who are these guys?”, then I am with you.

As far as the assumption, from the lineups, it seems like IG is going to struggle a lot in the 2018-2019 season unless these players emerge as some kind of hidden powerhouse. Chances of that happening are very less. Then again, what I’ve learned from my experience is to never underestimate Chinese players.