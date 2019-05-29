Dota 2 News: List of teams at ESL One Birmingham Revealed; Dota 2 Hero Mars Debuts on Mars

Dota 2 Team Groups

Dota 2, the most famous Esports game, has recently released new update 7.22 officially. A lot of changes are made in gameplay, heroes skills and items. During this update Mars, the popular hero of Dota 2, was added in captain mode. After the release of this patch Mars made debut on famous LAN event Rampage Series 5 in SEA tournament. Yes, this hero is seen in official LAN tournament.

ESL Dota 2 posted in twiiter about the use of new Mars:-

We have multiple Mars picks by both @VICI and @goFORWARDgg! How will these teams play the latest Dota 2 hero? 🛡️



🇬🇧 https://t.co/RUTJQihdBh pic.twitter.com/0HnQ6yqC2h — ESL Dota2 (@ESLDota2) May 28, 2019

Firstly the Match between Liquid gaming and Vici gaming, Mars the popular has been chosen by Vici Gaming in opening matches. While on the other side the match between Forward gaming and TNC, Forward Gaming also picked up the Mars in their opening rounds. But unfortunately, Forward Gaming lost the tournament against team TNC. According to stats Mars was picked for a total of 8 times.

Recently in another competition WePlay's Tug of War, the hero also has been seen in gameplay at a premier LAN event.

According to source 12 best dota 2 teams are going to compete at ESL live at ESL One Birmingham 2019. The winner team will get $300,000 in liquid cash.

There are total of 2 Groups in this Tournament:-

Group A Group B

6 Teams that are going to face each other in Group A are:-

Forward Gaming Ninjas in Pyjamas OG Team Liquid TNC Predator Vici Gaming

6 Teams that are going to face each other in Group B are:-

Alliance Evil Geniuses Gambit Esports Keen Gaming PSG LGD Team Secret

These 12 best Dota 2 teams from all over the world will perform live at ESL One Birmingham 2019 but only 8 teams will make perform it in front of the huge UK crowd. The begin date of this tournament is 31st March and end on 2nd June.

For the latest Dota 2 News, follow Sportskeeda.