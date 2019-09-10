Dota 2 News: New Dota Plus features and sets to be announced soon

Image Courtesy: Engadget

The official Twitter account of Dota 2 announced the conclusion of Battle Pass 2019 for The International 9. It acknowledged the Dota 2 community for their contributions in making the International season a memorable one.

The post also contained information regarding a future update which Valve will release. According to the post, the update will roll out in a few weeks and will contain some of the assistant features from the Battle Pass, as well as a few new item sets. However, it is to be noted that this update will be for Dota Plus users only.

It makes sense for Valve to add some new content after the conclusion of Battle Pass as many owners of the pass have nothing to cheer about after The International has ended and all the perks of the pass are gone. Valve has been smart as to add these content to only Dota Plus subscribers to lure people into joining their monthly membership.

Valve had announced Dota Plus on 12 March 2018. It is a monthly subscription which helps users of the game get extra benefits like exclusive sets and in-game assistive features, hero challenges and chat-wheel etc. Initially, Dota Plus was aimed to substitute the lack of Battle Pass which came with different major tournaments in the competitive scene.

The company has not yet revealed any information about the sets and features which will be added for the members of Dota Plus. However, the upcoming update will most likely contain the Avoid Player function and a real-time tracker which gives the type of damage dealt to the player’s hero.

These features can help players understand and react better to the enemy line-up. It is also noteworthy that this is just an assumption based on community feedback, the update may have some other features and sets as well. It will be exciting to see what Valve has planned for its Dota Plus members.

