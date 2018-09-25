Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
DOTA 2 NEWS: Newbee Changed Their Roster For Upcoming Minors and Majors

News
15   //    25 Sep 2018, 00:08 IST

<p>

Previously this season Newbee made it clear they are not disbanding the roster and probably not making any changes. However, they now decided to make some changes in their squad after the Kuala Lumpur Major Qualifier. The organization made a tweeter post to announce the changes and explained why and how the changes happened.

Get all the latest Dota 2 News only at Sportskeeda.

Here is what the Tweet said:

Adjustments for our Dota2 lineups Newbee (Main Squad): Newbee.Moogy (Xu Han) Newbee.Sccc (Song Chun) Newbee.Inflame (He Yongzheng) Newbee.Waixi (Yan Chao) Newbee.Faith (Zeng Hongda)

"After Failing to qualify for the Kuala Lumpur Major. Our position 4 for Newbee “Newbee.Catyou” (Tang Xiaolei) Expressed his intentions to keep expanding his Hero Pool and play with his old teammate “MGB.Awen”. Our former position 4 support “MGB.Xi” (Luo Yinqi) decided to step down and take a short break in order to be in top form.

On the other hand we decided to let former player from Sun Gaming “Waixi” to replace and become our new position 4 support.

Newbee Dota2 Manager: Newbee.Chao (Zhu Chao)

 2018-2019 Newbee Dota2 Squads:

 Newbee (Main Squad):

Newbee.Moogy (Xu Han)

Newbee.Sccc (Song Chun)

Newbee.Inflame (He Youngzheng)

Newbee.Waixi (Yan Chao)

Newbee.Faith (Zeng Hongda)

Manager: Newbee.Gx (Gao Shunxing)

Coach: Newbee.Banana (Wang Jiao)

Newbee.Rubick (Lu Renfei)

 Mr. Game Boy (Satellite Team)

 MGB.Jiajia (Tan Lijia)

MGB.Ferrari_430 (Luo Feichi)

MGB.awen (Wen Lipeng)

MGB.eve (Guo Yuhang)

MGB.CatYou (Tang Xiao Lei)

Manager: MGB.54 (Qian Shengua)"

Their Position 4 support Catyou have decided to play for Game Boy instead of the main team to expand his hero pool and to play with his former teammate Awen once again. Waixi, a former player of Sun Gaming replace CatYou and now Newbee’s new position 4 support. On September 23 the organization announced adding him into the squad.

They also made a change in the coach position as Sansheng has been dropped from the roster and Banana joined the team to replace Sansheng.



