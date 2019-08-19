Dota 2 News: NODWIN Gaming and Sony LIV to Broadcast the World’s Biggest Gaming Tournament

The International 9 (TI9)

India’s biggest esports company NODWIN Gaming and the video-on-demand platform SonyLIV together are streaming the world’s biggest gaming tournament The International 2019 live on the platform.

In a move to mainstream esports for the young Indian population, the two brands have joined hands to stream the widely popular tournament in Hindi and Tamil. With the largest prize pool in the history of above 33 Million USD (Over 230 Crores), it is truly a world-changing event. This also marks the first regional language broadcast of a global esports tournament on a national platform.

Uday Sodhi, Business Head – Digital, Sony Pictures Networks India said

SonyLIV has been a pioneer in garnering consumer interest for sporting events across genres and formats. We are happy to partner with NODWIN for this high octane tournament that will shape India’s esports ecosystem. Catering to audiences across languages, this will help us usher in a new generation of fans and tap their widening interests for our content offerings.

The International is a mammoth Dota 2 tournament that features the best teams from around the world who compete for the massive prize pool. After a year of qualifiers in the DPC (Dota Pro Circuit), 18 teams from across the world have made it to the group stages to compete for the coveted trophy.

“Bringing esports to the young masses who love sports has been one of the key drivers for NODWIN. In SonyLIV we have found a partner who understands that space. With their ability to take chances with new formats such as the KBC, FIFA and WWE, we feel there is a large overlap possible between the audiences. The multi-language broadcast is directed to cater to a diverse audience who can enjoy the top-notch esports action in their own language” said Akshat Rathee, Founder and CEO, NODWIN Gaming.

The streaming will cover the group stages from August 15-18 and the main event from August 20-25. The matches begin from 6:30 am onwards on the SonyLIV app.

