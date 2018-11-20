Dota 2 News: Patch 7.20 officially released

Gautam Nath FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 51 // 20 Nov 2018, 08:02 IST

Patch 7.20 released

Valve has released a major patch, patch 7.20 for the Dota 2 client. The update has come with some massive updates to heroes, items and gameplay mechanics. The patch notes are very large and detailed so in this article, we will cover the updates and notes which have the most significant impact on the game.

Gameplay Changes

Map: The map has been reworked compared to its previous iteration. The jungle areas in both Radiant and Dire now have elevated platforms. The secret shop has only moved by a little. The Radiant side near the rune areas has an elevation whereas the Dire does not.

7.20 map

Towers and Buildings: All towers and buildings have received reduced armour but they have also gained higher base HP. However, the armour reduction has made buildings a little more vulnerable.

XP gain changes: Denying creeps will now give the denier 20% of the gold and will no longer grant 25% XP. You can now also get a bonus 200 - 1250 XP from killing sprees. XP gains from hero kills have also been reworked to be simpler.

Item Changes

Ring of Aquila has been removed from the game

Some items received recipe changes: Phase Boots, Power Treads, Hurricane Pike, Dagon, Veil of Discord, Drum of Endurance and Rod of Atos

New items have been added: Yasha and Kaya, Kaya and Sange, Ring of Tarrasque, Holy Locket and Crown

Several ability changes and cost changes to other items

Hero Changes

Abbadon receives increased speed. Curse of Avernus reworked to become a passive and silences attackers, which also grants a speed boost to allies.

Anti-Mage no longer has Scepter upgrade. Spellshield replaced with Counterspell which does the same thing but upon activating can deflect spells.

Bane's Enfeeble also adds a debuff which reduces the target's attack speed and negative status resistance.

Beastmaster receives a rework for Call of the Wild. The Boar and Hawk receive HP, damage and duration upgrades and the Hawk is permanently invisible now.

Bloodseeker's Thirst receives an attack speed upgrade instead of damage. Rupture also does more damage but is not lethal.

Bounty Hunter's Shadow Walk now does a slow instead of damage. Jinada also does bonus damage and steals a little gold from the enemy hero when struck.

Brewmaster receives a new ability, Cinder Brew replacing Drunken Haze. The target is slowed and misses attacks and can catch fire by other abilities.

Centaur Warrunner's passive Return has changed to Retaliate. You gain charges by being hit by towers/heroes and it can be activated to gain increased damage for a small time.

Grimstroke has been added to Captain's Mode.

This is just a preview of the changes. You can find more details in the Dota 2 official patch notes.