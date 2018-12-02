Dota 2 News: Skem and Kuku Banned from Chongqing Major

At the start of a game, he typed " gl chingchong " which caused a major uproar in the Dota 2 Chinese community

Earlier last month, Rolen Andrei Gabriel "Skemberlu" Ong erstwhile from compLexity Gaming made a foolish and immature mistake that can possibly affect his entire future career.

At the start of a game, he typed "gl chingchong". This caused a major uproar in the Dota 2 Chinese community.

In return, compLexity Gaming reprimanded Skemberlu by introducing a maximum fine because of his derogatory remarks. Subsequently, he no longer was on their active roster with the organization saying that they are going to try and "help find him a new home".

Another player from the South-East Asia region who indulged in racist profanity is Carlo "Kuku" Palad from TNC Predator. He used the same words in a pub game. He too, in return, was give a maximum penalty. After the incident, LGD Gaming refused scrimming with TNC.

After this debacle, Valve took action. Here's CyborgMatt's saying about it:

It's not a rumor. Skemberlu and Kuku are both banned from attending the Chongqing Major. Col and TNC were both contacted prior to the event and were asked if they wanted to kick the players.

There is still a chance that this ban can be extended and block them from attending TI9.

Speaking on China's involvement with the issue, here is what analyst Jack "KBBQ" Chen had to say:

it's not a rumor, the municipal government met to discuss after outrage and anger grew over what people in China felt was an inadequate or delayed response and reportedly came to the organizer saying: "this event cannot have these two players"

In defense of Skem and Kuku, a number of people have spoken. GrantGrand, famous American caster, said that he will refuse to cast games of the Chongqing Major if the said punishment isn't lifted. Henrik "AdmiralBulldog" too came out in support of lifting the ban, saying that will not go any Valve event that is in China including TI till the ban is lifted.