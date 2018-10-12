Dota 2 News: Team Lithium Taking Team Liquid’s Spot at DreamLeague Season 10

European monsters Team Liquid have decided not to show up in the upcoming DreamLeague Season 10

This was a very unexpected news, but apparently the European monsters Team Liquid have decided not to show up in the upcoming DreamLeague Season 10, the first Minor of the 2018-2019 Dota2 Pro Circuit. The announcement says they backed out due to health-related problems.

The TI7 champions failed to qualify for the upcoming Kuala Lumpur Major, which is also the first Major of the 2018-2019 Dota2 Pro Circuit season. As Lasse “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen could not join the team in time Team Liquid played with a standing and probably that is the reason why they could not qualify for the Major.

The official statement clarified that they are backing out because of health-related issues but it was never mentioned that if it is MATUMBAMAN’s health issues.

The official tweet stated:

“Unfortunately we will not be attending the DreamLeague Minor at the end of this month for health-related reasons.

GLHF to the teams still attending!”

Unfortunately we will not be attending the DreamLeague Minor at the end of this month for health-related reasons.



GLHF to the teams still attending! — Team Liquid (@TeamLiquid) October 11, 2018

Team Liquid originally failed to qualify for the Kuala Lumpur Major as Team Secret managed to beat them with a humiliating 2:0 following with another defeat against Team Lithium by a 2:1 margin.

However, they came back from that trauma of Kuala Lumpur Major as they always do and Qualified for the DreamLeague Season 10 Minor. Roman “rmN-“ Paley stood in for Matumbaman and Team Liquid managed to take their revenge on Team Lithium as they defeat Lithium by 2:1 and then defeat MangoBay with a clean sheet of 2:0.

Since Team Liquid backed out of the Minor the organizers decided to invite Team Lithium and it has been officially announced that Team Lithium is indeed playing at the spot of Team Liquid as they finished at the Fourth-Place in the qualifiers. MangoBay was supposed to be the team who would play in the slot but the team was disbanded since the qualifier.

Due to the unfortunate nature of Team Liquid not being able to attend the #DHDreamLeague Minor, we are thankful for Team Lithium for standing in at such short notice! — DreamHack Dota (@DreamHackDota) October 11, 2018

Honestly, Team Lithium had no chance to be in the tournament but a lot of things worked out for them in a perfect sequence and they ended up getting selected for the tournament.