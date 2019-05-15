×
Dota 2 News: Team Secret and others who have booked their spots in The International 2019

Anuj Gupta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
94   //    15 May 2019, 12:35 IST

Image courtesy: Dotablast website
Image courtesy: Dotablast website

The International of 2019 is right around the corner. Dota 2’s biggest tournament is yet to commence, but we already know an important part about it. There are a total of eight teams who have already qualified for the main event.

In order to qualify for the International, teams must accumulate a certain number of points in the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) of the year. The DPC consists of minor and major tournaments which award points to the teams depending upon their performance in them - a higher position in the tournament awards more points. Top 12 teams who have gathered enough points from the DPC qualify for the International event. Additionally, six more spots are available for teams who win their regional qualifiers.

These eight teams have managed to gain enough points from the DPC of 2018-2019 that they will be playing TI9 irrespective of their or other team performances in the coming minor or qualifiers.

Immensely successful teams like Team Secret and Virtus Pro are leading the points table with a huge point lead. However, there are six more teams who have shown fantastic results and performances to make it through to play in the TI9.

The eight teams with their respective points are as follows:

#1 Team Secret (EU) 14250

#2 Virtus.pro (CIS) 11400

#3 Evil Geniuses (NA) 6750

#4 ViCi Gaming (CN) 6300

#5 PSG.LGD (CN) 4140

#6 Fnatic (SEA) 3525

#7 Team Liquid (EU) 3525

#8 Ninjas in Pyjamas (EU) 2470

These teams have adequate points to qualify for Dota 2’s main event. Even if something goes wrong and they lose, they will still be in the top 12 of the DPC 2018-2019 points table, which will guarantee their qualification.

The group stage of the ninth international of Dota 2 is starting from 15 August, 2019. The event will be held in Shanghai, China.


Tags:
Dota 2
Contact Us