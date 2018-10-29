×
Dota 2 News: Team Secret Win ESL One Hamburg

Rounak "FL45H666" Roy
News
7   //    29 Oct 2018, 15:20 IST

Puppey
Puppey

Team Secret had a good start to the season and merging with Danil “Dendi” Ishutin pushed them back to the headline once again. However, Team Secret played with their original roster this time with no stand-in. The results were expected to be different and it was indeed different. Not only different but magical.

Get all the latest Dota 2 News only at Sportskeeda.

However in the finals of ESL One Hamburg Team Secret was down to 2-1; they did recover though. The team chemistry was on point and the pressure of coming back to the series never really drowned them or their natural gameplay.

Team Secret managed to win the final 2 games against Vici Gaming to win the tournament. It really is hard but it never is impossible. And Team Secret proved that once again going from a 2-1 defeat to a 3-2 win in the finals.

Team Secret won the ESL One Hamburg in Germany on Sunday and took home $120,000 USD.

In back and forth games where neither of the teams dominated the whole game, Team Secret did not fold. They opened strong and won the game 1. The second game arguably was the tightest of all 5 which lasted over an hour before Vici Gaming emerged victoriously. Game 3 was mostly dominated by Vici Gaming and Paparazi’s domination with Luna.

However, Team Secret came back stronger riding on Michal "Nisha" Jankowski and his Terroblade. Nisha proved to be unkillable and unstoppable at the game 4. Team Secret comfortably won the game 4 and forced the game 5 on Vici Gaming with the scores tied at 2-2.

After 20 minutes already spent in the game, Vici Gaming finally decided to take charge as they attempted to slay Roshan to take control of the game. But once again Zai came to the rescue. Zai’s and his Magnus with a massive Reverse Polarity devasted Vici Gaming and created an opening for Team Secret. Less than 20 minutes from then and the game was already over.

Team Secret’s Midone won the MVP award for the series. Vici Gaming ended the tournament with $65,000 USD.

Dota 2
