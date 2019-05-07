×
DOTA 2 News: The International 9 Battle Pass in announced and here is what we expect

Rounak "FL45H666" Roy
ANALYST
Feature
4   //    07 May 2019, 14:10 IST

The International 9 Battle Pass Theme
The International 9 Battle Pass Theme

Valve announced The International 9 compendium and it will be released within the next 24 hours.

The International 9 battle pass will be like any other TI battle pass but they are never the same. A new battle pass means a new terrain and a bunch of immortals.

When it comes to Immortal treasure we know we will get immortals for almost every hero but who will be lucky enough to get some rare, very rare and ultra-rare cosmetic love? By now most of the heroes have been there at least once however, this year Invoker have a huge chance to get some more cosmetic love. Each treasure will have 3 heroes with rare, very rare and ultra-rare immortal quality. Considering we will have 4 treasures we can see 12 heroes getting the most love this year. Invoker can certainly be one of them.

Another hero is definitely going to get some cosmetic love - Mars. Mars is new to the hero pool and he needs some cosmetics. The community will definitely be pleased.

I have even heard rumours of Dark Willow being on the Ultra-Rare spot in one of the four treasures. Honestly, It will not be a shocker. Willow did get some cosmetic love but her closet can surely hold more.

Drow Ranger might be one of those to be in the list. But practically, I can see her getting new immortals but not in the rare category.

Voice Chat Wheel is probably the most loved feature in the whole battle pass. We can expect some Action Slacks hype casting on the wheels. There is definitely going to be a couple of Chinese and Phillipino hype casters on the list.

When it comes to Terrain, I have heard rumours of a Snow Terrain. We already have Desert terrains, underwater terrains, and snowy weather. A snow terrain will be a perfect fit but since Valve has released the picture of this year's Aegis, It's hard to tell what the purple is for.

Last but not least, we're also expecting a new hero release during or after the TI9. So buckle up, Keep your friends close and your wallet closer.

Please follow Sportskeeda for more Video Game News!

Tags:
Dota 2
