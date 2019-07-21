Dota 2 News: The International 9 crosses $30 million, Battle Pass owners get 10,000 Battle Points

Image Courtesy: Dota 2 website

The International of 2019 has crossed its goal prize pool of $30 million, this is the highest prize pool money the tournament has achieved in the history of the event. As written on the Compendium page of the Battle Pass, game developing company, Valve will distribute 10,000 Battle Points to its Battle Pass owners.

The International is Dota 2’s biggest event of the year. It brings together top tier teams from different parts of the globe. The competition has been growing year by year and so is its prize pool. Valve introduces a Battle Pass which is basically the tournament’s pass featuring a number of quests, achievements, and earnable rewards for its owner. With each sale of the pass, 25% of the earnings is contributed directly to the event’s prize pool.

Valve had introduced weekend sale twice this time, which was basically a discount offer for Battle Pass owners to earn levels and treasures. This further boosted the prize pool for The International 9 as 25% of the sale proceeds were directed to the prize pool.

The International of 2019 will be an exciting event to see with great teams qualifying for the event. Teams like Secret, Virtus Pro, Vici Gaming, Liquid, EG, last year champions OG and many more are going to light up the tournament.

The most fascinating thing about Dota 2 and this event is that the growth has been significant every year. Unlike PUBG and Fortnite or other famous games, Dota is not a new sensation. However, its growth has been good and the game has contributed a lot to the eSports scene as a whole. The International event is a huge reason for that, it is like an annual festival for the Dota 2 community which gives the fans something to cheer and play for.

