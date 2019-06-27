Dota 2 News: The International Compendium reaches $20M plus Prize Pool, Valve is Offering Discounted Battle Pass Levels

Image Courtesy: WePlay website

Valve had released the Battle Pass for 2019 International event on 7 May, 2019. The Battle Pass is released to celebrate the biggest event in dota’s calendar year, but also to raise money for the prize pool of the contest. It is not even two months since the release of the pass and the prize pool has already reached $20 million plus. To give some context to the situation, last year’s prize pool was $25 million at the end of the pass. This year it looks like the prize pool will cross $30 million which will be an amazing achievement for both Valve and the dota 2 community.

Image Courtesy: Dota 2 website

Valve like last year is offering a huge discount on purchasing Battle Pass levels. They are offering a 75% saving on the combined value of levels and treasures. One can now purchase 120 Battle Pass levels with 9 Immortal Treasure I, 6 Immortal Treasure II and 3 Immortal Treasure III just for ₹2099 , they will also contribute 25% of each sale directly to TI 9’s prize pool. This offer is for a limited time period only and can only be purchased once in one dota 2 account.

It is incredibly surprising to see how the first International event only gathered $1 million and here we are talking about a prize pool which is thirty times in value. Dota has really grown into a fabulous and rapidly developing game, offering newer things and great contribution to the eSports scene. Each purchase of the Battle Pass directly contributes 25% of its amount to the prize pool of the tournament. It is like the community is donating for the community itself. Of course the people don't get back the money they pay but contributing for such a big tournament keeps the game alive and the esports scene running.

