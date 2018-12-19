DOTA 2 News: The New Ranked Season of DOTA2 will arrive in January

DOTA2 New Ranked Season

Valve has announced the new ranked season of Dota2 and it is arriving in January. Dota2’s official Twitter account tweeted,

“The next ranked matchmaking season will begin in January, so anyone on the verge of their next Rank Medal still has a few more weeks to level up their game.”

What You Should Expect...

The new rank seasons offers you a chance to improve your rank in just 10 games and calibrate higher. The ranked system supposed to force players to re-calibrate every six months. The re-calibration is seeded by your previous MMR, which means you can either win most of your calibration games and place higher than you were or you can lose most and place way lower, after your calibration if you somehow end up like W6-L4, W5-L5, W4-L6, chances are it will not make much of a difference on your medal.

The current ongoing ranked season is the 2nd season of the new ranked system, it started on June 6, 2018. The six months long rank season will end in December 2018 and Season 3 will begin on January 2019.

What the Community has to Say...

With the new ranked season knocking on the door, the Dota2 community is expecting a surprise from Valve. While a lot of players and fans are demanding Frostivus, a large part of the community want Mars to be released in the game.

Honestly, the Rubick Arcana is still not here so some of us need to worry about that too. We all know Valve and a part of the Dota2 team working hard and heavy on Artifact so do not get your hopes up. We all love surprises but Half-Life 3 is still not here so we should probably focus on the upcoming ranked season now and wait for them to make another announcement in near future. As they said, You “still have a few more week to level up your game”.

