Dota 2 News: The Quest For India's Top Mid-Player Continues

Image credit: Valve Corp

Lucknow Qualifier Details:

Date: 30th September 2018

Time: 11:00 AM - 07:00 PM

Venue: Battle X, 624V/152, Vijayeepur, Vishesh Khand Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226010

Pondicherry Qualifier Details:

Date: 29th September 2018

Time: 11:00 AM - 07:00 PM

Venue: KANVIS GAMING ZONE, 98, MISSION ST, HERITAGE TOWN, NEAR THE CHURCH, OPPOSITE TO ARCHIE'S, PUDUCHERRY, 605001

1v1r Runes is an arcade game created as a modification to Dota 2, which can be played at the Steam Workshop. The biggest difference between the regular Dota 2 gameplay and that of 1v1r Runes is that while Dota is conventionally a 5v5 format, 1v1r Runes is a 1v1 matchup. In the 1v1 format, the game is only played in the mid-lane, with the other two lanes disabled. In order to win, players must destroy the opponent's tower or kill the enemy hero twice.

Another modification is that heroes in 1v1r Runes begin the game at level 6, which means that most heroes will have abilities from the moment the game begins. Level 6 is usually the stage at which heroes are able to unlock their most powerful ability, known as an ultimate. In Dota 2, strategy on the part of the team sees heroes rise to gain their ultimate; with heroes starting 1v1r Runes with their ultimate already in place, a completely different strategy will be needed in the 1v1 game.

Apart from their ultimate, gamers will also be granted three items when they start the game. The first item is the Blink Dagger, which allows a hero to be teleported to a certain distance. The second item is a Bottle, which can be consumed three times to get 100 health and 50 mana each time. The third item is an Observer Ward, which provides vision anywhere on the map for five minutes after being placed.

The role of a Mid-Player is very crucial to Dota 2 and the fact that some heroes perform very well at mid, while others can still do a nice lane match-up depending on the player skill involved. The 1v1 match-ups addresses the skill issue by subjecting both the players to play identical heroes on mid using rapid game progression and quicker lanes, which forces an individual to make quick decisions and play aggressively while keeping a sane lane. With the rise of the Dota 2 Community in India, we are sure to find our next best mid-player for India through this competition.

The game has rapidly attracted numerous adventure seekers. Krish Gupta, a Dota 2 enthusiast, says, “1v1 Runes is an interesting concatenation of the traditional 1v1 match-up with numerous additions that make the game much more fun to play. I would definitely recommend this game to others and I look forward to playing this with friends.”