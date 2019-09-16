Dota 2 News: The Team Liquid break up to form a new organisation

Anuj Gupta FOLLOW ANALYST News 9 // 16 Sep 2019, 10:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image Courtesy: Youtube

Team Liquid has announced that its players will leave the famous their organisation to form another team of their own, as per their Twitter posts.

Team members Maroun “GH” Merhej, Kuro “KuroKy” Takhasomi, Ivan Borislavov “MinD_ContRoL” Ivanov, Amer “Miracle-” Al-Barkawi, and Aliwi “w33” Omar have all left Team Liquid to form a different team.

The players and Liquid have not given any particular explanation as to why this move was made. The organisation was extremely successful with these players, having achieved a lot of accolades including a win at The International 7 and being runners-up at TI9.

The players left Team Liquid on a mutual agreement with the organisation. According to Liquid founder Victor "Nazgul" Goossens, the team members wanted to pursue ambition and dream of creating their team. Team Liquid will recruit a new group of players for taking part in the Dota Pro Circuit 2019-20.

Goossens also added that it will be a very difficult task for them to recruit so many players to compete at the top level of the game. Looking at Liquid’s stature they will be searching for the best talents across the globe. However, they could still compete with a few talented newcomers in the scene.

Team Liquid, which was led by Kuro “KuroKy” Takhasomi, achieved a lot of success during their prime days in the professional Dota 2 scene. They defeated the likes of Newbie in a 3-0 thrilling performance at The International’s of 2017.

In 2019, the team looked shaky in the early half of the tournament. However, they crushed every team in the lower bracket to face OG in the grand finals, where they lost to them in a 3-1 showdown.

It will be interesting to see how these players form and compete in the Dota tournaments. Even though they won’t have Liquid’s tag on them, a lot of people will keep an eye on their progress in the future.

Also Read: Dota 2 Guide: The importance of creep-aggro