Dota 2 News: TI9 Battle Pass Is Out; Here is all you need to know

TI9 Battle Pass Is Out; Here is all you need to know

The excruciating wait is finally over. The Battle Pass is out and, as they say in a famous burger ad, We're lovin' it.

Along with all the features of the battle passes of previous years, this year brought in a myriad of new things into the mix. So we have immortal treasures, chat wheel voice lines, new terrain and so on carried forward from the previous years. But what really fascinates is the new stuff and things, right?

We have a mysterious new game mode called "Wrath of Mo'rokai" which is yet to be revealed. "The Jungle Expedition", on the other hand, seems like a rehash of the last years cavern crawl. The battle pass offers this time living towers, funky consumables, a Coach’s challenge, and of course a host of exclusive rewards. The party finder tool seems like something Valve came up with after listening to the community's nostalgia about the guild system present back in the Source 1 days. The "Avoid Player" feature is, perhaps, the most surprising addition among this Quality of Life improvements.

Coming to the big surprises, we have the "Majesty of the Colossus" which is a prestige item for Tiny. The picture in the site gives us an impression that it will be a retake on the famous tiny set lying in the workshop for years "The Perennial Giant". But the truth is yet to be seen.

Next up we have "Acolyte of the Lost Arts", which is a brand new thing in terms of DOTA cosmetics. It is an entirely new take on the hero with all-new models, animations, and voice lines.

At level 365, The battle pass offers "Planetfall" which is an Arcana for Earthshaker. This is once again a very different approach in terms of aesthetics to the hero. From the looks of it, the arcana seems to be dark, grit, celestial-themed.

Other than that, we have the usual lane creep skins, the taunts, the river vials, a evolving courier, a new music pack, seasonal effects and so on.

For more info, head over to the official DOTA 2 page for the Battle Pass.