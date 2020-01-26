Dota 2 News: TI9 winner OG Jerax announces retirement

Professional Dota 2 team, OG shared a post on their website which states that Jesse “JerAx” Vainikka has announced retirement from professional Dota. The post has an emotional title which says “Because all the good things must also come to an end, it’s with a twinge of sadness that we announce you the departure of Jesse “JerAx” Vainikka from the OG active roster.”

Jerax played as a position 4 (support) for team OG. The contributions made by him were outstanding and priceless. In the post he emphasized the fact that he could express himself in dota and how the game was always a great way to explore new things. However, he also explained in the post that his interest in Dota 2 started fading away because of the intense competition and grind which he has to go through on a yearly basis. The push to be the best and playing at the highest level exhausts him and his interest to enjoy Dota 2 like the game it is. He now wishes to pursue new things in life.

After their glorious back-to-back victories in The International tournament, OG will now have to look for talented and mature position four players to fill the gap in their roster. It will be difficult to replace Jerax, but OG scouted a talent like Topson before, there is nothing stopping them from doing it again.