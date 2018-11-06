Dota 2 News: Tigers grab the ticket for Kuala Lumpur Major as Na’Vi grabs 100 DPC Points

DreamLeague Season 10

DreamLeague Season 10 is finally over. After the breathtaking games and a few shockers, DreamLeague Season 10 found its new champion.

Before the Final started, they needed the 2nd finalist. It would be Natus Vincere or Royal Never Give Up. One of them would be eliminated and finish as 3rd and the other one would face Tigers in the Finals. Fortunately, it did not take long before the result came out. Natus Vincere crushed Royal Never Give up in a 2-0 series with a clean sweep. As they eliminated the Chinese team from the tournament they went ahead to face Tigers in a Best of Five series in the finals.

Game one did not even take enough time to be considered as a fight. Tigers' Meepo Pick crushed Natus Vincere and their Drow Strategy. The Meepo seem to be unstoppable and was able to have the early lead in the series as they win the game.

Game two was supposed to be a comeback game for Natus Vincere and they did come back in the series. With Blizzy’s Axe Na’Vi came back stronger and won the game making the series a 1-1 tie. The 3-man Berserker’s call near Roshan’s pit ended the game for Tigers as they called GG instantly after that.

Natus Vincere always had those heroes that just made them unstoppable at any LAN. It has been Chen, Enchantress, Pudge and now apparently it's Blizzy’s Axe. Na’Vi again picked Axe in game 3 and crushed the line-up of Tigers again. Tigers fell short against the Axe. Na’Vi just ended up with a huge lead at the 20 minutes mark, eventually winning the game making the series 2-1 as they took the lead.

However, Tigers did not give up. Finally, we saw the SEA squad back in their form that we have witnessed before in the Minor and this time they were able to win the game against Natus Vincere’s top-notch defense. Tigers won the game making the series a 2-2 draw and forced a nail-biting game 5 on Na’Vi.

Game 5 was indeed a proper tie-breaker with both teams doing everything they can. Na'Vi had an amazing team fight line-up while Tigers Pitlord helped them to turn the tides around. The Grand Final was indeed a Grand final. Na’Vi played a spectacular game but Tigers went ahead with the massive lead and finally were able to close the game as they won game 5 and the DreamLeague Season 10 grabbing the final ticket to Kuala Lumpur Major.

Tigers finished the Minor with 120 DPC points as Na’Vi finished second with 100 DPC points. Royal Never Give Up finished 3rd with 54 DPC points.