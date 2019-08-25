DotA 2 News: Two New Heroes announced at The International 2019

Agnibesh Bandyopadhyay

The Outlanders update will bring the two new heroes into DotA 2

As per tradition, Valve announced two new heroes for DotA 2 during The International 2019 in Shanghai. The two new heroes: Snapfire and Void Spirit will be released during fall of this year as part of the Outlanders Update.

This update should also bring us patch 7.30 which will again, completely turn the game upside-down. Judging from their previous patch releases, we can expect the update to come in late October to mid November of this year.

Let us take a look at the two heroes about to be released:

Snapfire

Valve announced the release of Snapfire on the 3rd day of The International Main Event. The announcement was accompanied with this video which you can see above.

From the looks of it she will be a ranged, mounted support hero. She will likely be a support by the looks of it. From the way she used a cookie, with an Invoker picture on it, on an Invoker it seems like she can buff up other heroes in some way or the others.

She also pulled out a gun of some sorts and shot the Timbersaw attempting to steal her cookies. That can be either her auto-attack or another skill which seemingly deals some damage, most likely magical.

She proceeded to jump on to what seemed like a small baby dragon and chase a Batrider which had stolen her cookies. This baby dragon seems to be her mount and she will probably be riding it all the time. Her mount on top of the dragon also had a couple of turret style guns which she used to rapidly shoot down a Batrider. This again can be her auto-attack or another damage dealing skill.

The final moment of emphasis was when her dragon unleashed some sort of lava based attack from it's mouth on to the Timbersaw from before. The way this was showed made it seem more important than the other skills and might as well be her Ultimate ability.

Void Spirit

When DotA 2 was ported over from DotA, Storm Spirit was a one of a kind hero. But in 2013, Valve released Ember Spirit and Earth Spirit and introduced them as the Spirit Brothers. Each spirit brother draws their powers from the 3 elements of Earth, Fire and Thunder. For a long time it was rumored that Valve is about to release the 4th Spirit brother and finally they did: Void Spirit.

Not much was revealed by Void Spirit except for the fact that he resided in the Void realm all this time. He claimed to have knowledge of everything as from the Void realm nothing escaped his eyes. He finished his speech by stating that it was time for him to join his brothers in battle.

Void spirit then proceeded to teleport himself to the Arena of The International. This teleport might be a very important ability as it seemed like he opened up a portal for himself similar to how Marvel's Dr Strange does. That might be a very important and crucial ability for him much like Nature Prophet's Teleport.

Finally, he finished his bit by pulling out a very cool looking double sided sword. This might be an indicator of him being a melee hero. He is likely to be a carry or utility as Valve doesn't usually release two supports together.

The Outlanders Update will be coming to DotA 2 with an all new gameplay patch this fall.

