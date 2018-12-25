Dota 2 News: Valve Continuing Dota 2 Documentary "True Sight" in 2019

Gautam Nath FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 12 // 25 Dec 2018, 09:51 IST

Valve is returning with a new episode in their documentary series, True Sight. The newest entry in the series will follow Team OG, as they surprised everyone with their eventual victory in The International 2018 (TI8) against PSG.LGD in the Grand Finals.

The series will premiere live in a theatre audience on 15 January 2019. The live broadcast will be held in the Nordisk Film Cinema Palads in Copenhagen, Denmark at 8 PM CEST (2 PM EST). There are special invitees attending the live event, including Team OG who won the tournament earlier this year.

The event is being hosted by Kaci Aitchison and Ted “PyrionFlax” Forsyth. There are only details about getting the tickets to the event itself. There hasn't been any information about when it will be on Steam, but the event will be streamed on Twitch.

Players and spectators alike did not place their bets on OG advancing so much in the tournament. The team's coach, Sébastien “Ceb” Debs, joined the team roster when they were desperate for acquisitions.

Coupled with some new acquisitions such as Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen, Team OG's roster got them through to the finals. Team OG had a nerve-wracking match in Game 3 of the Upper Bracket Finals against PSG.LGD. Team OG made a spectacular comeback in Game 4 and Game 5 of the Grand Finals, securing the team the $11 million prize. The story of Team OG's climb to the finale has earned it the title "The Dota 2 Cinderella Story"

True Sight already has five other episodes, which are free to watch on Steam. They previously covered the International 2017 and the Kiev Grand Major Finals. The documentary series is a successor to Dota 2's first documentary, "Free to Play" which is also free to watch on Steam.

